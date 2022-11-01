Be the first one to comment on this story
Bat
Bat
Bat
Bat
All
All
All
Bowl
Bowl
Bat & Wk
Bat
Bat
Bat
Bat
All
All
All
Bowl
Bowl
Bowl
Sri Lions
JVC Stallions
Your input will be completely confidential and used in accordance with our privacy policy
Bat
Bat
Bat
Bat
All
All
All
Bowl
Bowl
Bat & Wk
Bat
Bat
Bat
Bat
All
All
All
Bowl
Bowl
Bowl
1.Sasika Samarajeewa
SIL . BAT
53 Runs
2 Matches
2.Vikum Sanjaya
SIL . BOWL
43 Runs
2 Matches
3.Waruna Perera
SIL . BAT
42 Runs
2 Matches
4.Manikandan Kalimuthu
JVS . ALL
41 Runs
3 Matches
SIL . BAT
35 Runs
2 Matches
1.Vikum Sanjaya
SIL . BOWL
226.32
2 Matches
2.Sasika Samarajeewa
SIL . BAT
203.85
2 Matches
3.Waruna Perera
SIL . BAT
150.00
2 Matches
SIL . BAT
145.83
2 Matches
5.Hameed Shahbaz
JVS . ALL
126.92
2 Matches
1.Vikum Sanjaya
SIL . BOWL
6 Wkts
2 Matches
2.Vimukthi Kulatunga
SIL . BOWL
4 Wkts
2 Matches
3.Akmal Rashid
JVS . BOWL
3 Wkts
2 Matches
4.Sumudu Asanka Fernando
SIL . BOWL
2 Wkts
1 Match
5.Qasim Yaqoob
JVS . BOWL
2 Wkts
3 Matches
1.Ramesh Nimantha
SIL . BAT
6.50
1 Match
2.Vimukthi Kulatunga
SIL . BOWL
7.13
2 Matches
3.Sumudu Asanka Fernando
SIL . BOWL
8.00
1 Match
4.Akmal Rashid
JVS . BOWL
8.50
2 Matches
5.Vikum Sanjaya
SIL . BOWL
8.65
2 Matches
L
W
-
-
-
L
L
L
-
-
L
W
-
-
-
L
L
L
-
-
The scorecard will be updated as soon as the match begins.
2/1 (0.3)
c Vimukthi Kulatunga b Vikum Sanjaya
Not out
(0.3 Ov, RR: 4)
c Vimukthi Kulatunga b Vikum Sanjaya
Bat
Bat
Bat
Bat
All
All
All
Bowl
Bowl
Bat & Wk
Bat
Bat
Bat
Bat
All
All
All
Bowl
Bowl
Bowl