JVC Stallions
2/1 (0.3)
Current Run Rate: 4
JVS won the toss and elected to bat
Batters
R
B
4s
6s
SR
Hameed Shahbaz *
1
2
0
0
50
Manikandan Kalimuthu
1
1
0
0
100
P'SHIP
0 (0)
Bowlers
O
M
R
W
ECO
Vikum Sanjaya *
0.3
0
2
1
4
 
0.2 Vikum Sanjaya to Manikandan Kalimuthu, 1 run
0.1 Vikum Sanjaya to Hameed Shahbaz, 1 run