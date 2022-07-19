Create
Romania won the toss & elected to bat
Total Score

0/0 ()

Batter
R
B
4s
6s
SR
Extras
0
(b 0, lb 0, nb 0, w 0)
TOTAL

( Ov, RR: 0)

0/0
0
0
Bowlers
Name
OV
M
R
W
ECO
EXT
Playing XI
SWE vs ROM
Ismaeel Zia

Bat

Wynand Boshoff

Bat & Wk

Imal Zuwak

Bat

Abhijit Venkatesh

Bat

Hamid Mahmood

Bat

Umar Nawaz

Bat

Zaker Taqawi

All

Azam Khalil

All

Ankit Dubey

All

Liam Karlsson

Bowl

Baz Mohammad Ayubi

Bowl

Abdul Shakoor

Bat & Wk

Ramesh Satheesan

Bat

Sivakumar Periyalwar

Bat

Taranjeet Singh

All

Vasu Saini

All

Ijaz Hussain

All

Gaurav Mishra

All

Shantanu Vashisht

Bowl

Manmeet Koli

Bowl

Cosmin Zavoiu

Bowl

Marian Gherasim

Bowl

Bench
Waqas Haider

 

Khalid Zahid

 

Tasaduq Hussain

 

Faseeh Choudary

 

Samiallah Khalil

 

Lemar Momand

 

Arun Chandrasekaran

 

Satvik Nadigolta

 

Laurentiu Gherasim

 

Rohit Kumar 1

 

Aftab Ahmed Kayani

 

Sukhkaran Sahi

 

Romania
0/0 (0)
Current Run Rate: 0
ROM won the toss and elected to bat
 
COMMENTARY NOT AVAILABLE

The commentary is not available for this match. Please check the scorecard for latest updates.