Be the first one to comment on this story
Tamil Nadu
Bangladesh XI
Your input will be completely confidential and used in accordance with our privacy policy
1.Towhid Hridoy
BG-XI
. BAT
139
Runs
2 Matches
2.Shahrukh Khan
TN
. ALL
100
Runs
1 Match
3.Pradosh Ranjan Paul
TN
. WK
70
Runs
4.Anamul Haque Bijoy
BG-XI
. WK
66
Runs
5.Laxmesha Suryaprakash
TN
. BAT
42
Runs
1.Khaled Ahmed
BG-XI
. BOWL
233.33
2.Sanjay Yadav
150.00
3.Shahrukh Khan
144.93
4.G Ajitesh
120.00
5.Nayeem Hasan
113.33
1.H Trilok Nag
TN
. BOWL
3
Wkts
2.Khaled Ahmed
3.Ragupathy Silambarasan
2
Wkts
4.S Mohan Prasath
5.S Ajith Ram
1.RS Jaganath Sinivas
3.75
2.Manimaran Siddharth
3.90
3.S Mohan Prasath
4.20
4.40
W
L
-
The scorecard will be updated as soon as the match begins.
The commentary is not available for this match. Please check the scorecard for latest updates.
Power through the road less traveled with the all-new Tundra.