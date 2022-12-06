Create
Info
Fantasy
Live
Scorecard
Trending
Eswatini won the toss & elected to field
Total Score

0/0 ()

Batter
R
B
4s
6s
SR
Extras
0
(b 0, lb 0, nb 0, w 0)
TOTAL

( Ov, RR: 0)

0/0
0
0
Bowlers
Name
OV
M
R
W
ECO
EXT
Playing XI
Tzn vs EW
Mohamed Omari Kitunda

Bat & Wk

Amal Rajeevan

Bat

Akhil Anil

Bat

Ivan Selemani

Bat

Abhik Patwa

Bat

SanjayKumar Thakor

All

Salum Ally

All

Kassimu Nassoro

All

Harsheed Chohan

Bowl

Yalinde Maurice Nkanya

Bowl

Ally Mpeka Kimote

Bowl

Tarun Sandeep

Bat & Wk

Naeem Gull

Bat

Eric Phiri

Bat

Christiaan Forbes

Bat

Haris Rashid

Bat

Melusi Megagula

All

Adil Butt I

All

Dinesh Polpitiya

All

Umair Qasim

Bowl

Mancoba jele

Bowl

Mohemmed Alamgir

Bowl

Bench
Phumlani Sibiya

 

Wandile Dlamini

 

Loyiso Dlamini

 

Tanzania
0/0 (0)
Current Run Rate: 0
EW won the toss and elected to field
 
COMMENTARY NOT AVAILABLE

The commentary is not available for this match. Please check the scorecard for latest updates.