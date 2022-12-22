Create
Tanzania
46/3 (6)
Current Run Rate: 7.67
RWN won the toss and elected to field
Batters
R
B
4s
6s
SR
Mohamed Omari Kitunda *
6
7
0
0
85
Amal Rajeevan
4
7
0
0
57
P'SHIP
9 (11)
Bowlers
O
M
R
W
ECO
Ignace Ntirenganya *
3
0
20
1
6.7
 
4.6 Martin Akayezu to Amal Rajeevan, 2 runs
4.5 Martin Akayezu to Amal Rajeevan, no run
4.4 Martin Akayezu to Amal Rajeevan, no run
4.3 Martin Akayezu to Omary Kitunda, 1 run
4.2 Martin Akayezu to Omary Kitunda, no run
4.1 Martin Akayezu to Ivan Selemani, no run
3.6 Ignace Ntirenganya to Amal Rajeevan, no run
3.5 Ignace Ntirenganya to Ivan Selemani, 1 run
3.5 Ignace Ntirenganya to Ivan Selemani, 1 wide
3.5 Ignace Ntirenganya to Ivan Selemani, 1 wide
3.4 Ignace Ntirenganya to Ivan Selemani, Four
3.3 Ignace Ntirenganya to Amal Rajeevan, 1 run
3.2 Ignace Ntirenganya to Amal Rajeevan, no run
3.1 Ignace Ntirenganya to Ivan Selemani, no run
2.6 Kevin Irakoze to Kassimu Nassoro, no run
2.5 Kevin Irakoze to Kassimu Nassoro, no run
2.4 Kevin Irakoze to Ivan Selemani, 1 bye
2.3 Kevin Irakoze to Ivan Selemani, 2 runs