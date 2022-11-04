Be the first one to comment on this story
Tanzania
Rwanda
TZN . BAT
47 Runs
2 Matches
2.Emmanuel Sebareme
RND . BAT
44 Runs
2 Matches
3.SanjayKumar Thakor
TZN . ALL
42 Runs
1 Match
4.Ivan Selemani
TZN . BAT
36 Runs
2 Matches
5.Orchide Tuyisenge
RND . BAT
29 Runs
2 Matches
1.SanjayKumar Thakor
TZN . ALL
262.50
1 Match
TZN . BOWL
150.00
1 Match
3.Ally Kimote
TZN . BOWL
133.33
2 Matches
4.Ivan Selemani
TZN . BAT
112.50
2 Matches
TZN . BAT
111.90
2 Matches
1.Yalinde Maurice Nkanya
TZN . BOWL
4 Wkts
2 Matches
2.Emmanuel Sebareme
RND . BAT
4 Wkts
2 Matches
3.Salum Ally
TZN . BAT
3 Wkts
2 Matches
4.Eric Kubwimana
RND . BOWL
2 Wkts
1 Match
5.Kevin Irakoze
RND . BOWL
2 Wkts
2 Matches
1.Yalinde Maurice Nkanya
TZN . BOWL
2.25
2 Matches
2.Salum Ally
TZN . BAT
4.00
2 Matches
3.Kevin Irakoze
RND . BOWL
4.29
2 Matches
4.Ally Kimote
TZN . BOWL
5.38
2 Matches
TZN . BOWL
5.67
1 Match
W
W
W
W
W
L
L
L
L
W
W
W
W
W
W
L
L
L
L
W
The scorecard will be updated as soon as the match begins.
0/0 ()
( Ov, RR: 0)
