Create
Info
Fantasy
Live
Scorecard
Trending
Rwanda won the toss & elected to bat
Total Score

0/0 ()

Batter
R
B
4s
6s
SR
Extras
0
(b 0, lb 0, nb 0, w 0)
TOTAL

( Ov, RR: 0)

0/0
0
0
Bowlers
Name
OV
M
R
W
ECO
EXT
Playing XI
Tzn vs RND
Abhik Patwa

Bat & Wk

Ivan Selemani

Bat

Salum Ally

Bat

Jitin Singh

Bat

Omary Kitunda

Bat

Kassimu Nassoro

All

SanjayKumar Thakor

All

Harsheed Chohan

All

Yalinde Maurice Nkanya

Bowl

Ally Kimote

Bowl

Mohamed Yunusu Issa Sefu

Bowl

Didier Ndikubwimana

Bat & Wk

Eric Dusingizimana

Bat

Orchide Tuyisenge

Bat

Wilson Niyitanga

Bat

Emmanuel Sebareme

Bat

Oscar Manishimwe

All

Clinton Rububagumya

All

Yvan Mitari

All

Kevin Irakoze

Bowl

Zappy Bimenyimana

Bowl

Eric Kubwimana

Bowl

Bench
Amal Rajeevan

 

Akhil Anil

 

Riziki Kiseto

 

Jatinkumar Darji

 

Abdullah Jabiri

 

AbdulRahman Akida

 

Johnson Nyambo

 

Jean Baptiste Hakizimana

 

Martin Akayezu

 

Ignae Ntirenganya

 

Aime Mucyodusenge

 

Rwanda
0/0 (0)
Current Run Rate: 0
RND won the toss and elected to bat
 
COMMENTARY NOT AVAILABLE

The commentary is not available for this match. Please check the scorecard for latest updates.