Create
Info
Fantasy
Live
Scorecard
Trending
Tanzania won the toss & elected to field
Total Score

0/0 ()

Batter
R
B
4s
6s
SR
Extras
0
(b 0, lb 0, nb 0, w 0)
TOTAL

( Ov, RR: 0)

0/0
0
0
Bowlers
Name
OV
M
R
W
ECO
EXT
Playing XI
Tzn vs UGA
Amal Rajeevan

Bat & Wk

Mohamed Omari Kitunda

Bat

Abdullah Jabiri

Bat

Kassimu Nassoro

Bat

Ivan Selemani

Bat

Akhil Anil

All

SanjayKumar Thakor

All

Salum Ally

All

AbdulRahman Akida

Bowl

Ally Kimote

Bowl

Mohamed Yunusu Issa Sefu

Bowl

Bench
Yalinde Maurice Nkanya

 

Abhik Patwa

 

Johnson Nyambo

 

Cyrus Kakuru

 

Ronald Lutaaya

 

Bilal Hassan

 

Uganda
0/0 (0)
Current Run Rate: 0
Tzn won the toss and elected to field
 
COMMENTARY NOT AVAILABLE

The commentary is not available for this match. Please check the scorecard for latest updates.