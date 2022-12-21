Create
Tanzania Women
8/1 (0.5)
Current Run Rate: 9.6
TZN-W won the toss and elected to bat
Batters
R
B
4s
6s
SR
Shufaa Mohamedi *
1
1
0
0
100
Fatuma Kibasu
0
0
0
0
0
P'SHIP
1 (1)
Bowlers
O
M
R
W
ECO
Aysha *
0.5
0
8
1
9.6
 
0.5 Aysha to Shufaa Mohamedi, 1 run
0.4 Aysha to Saum Mtae, no run
0.3 Aysha to Saum Mtae, 2 runs
0.2 Aysha to Saum Mtae, no run
0.1 Aysha to Saum Mtae, Four
0.1 Aysha to Saum Mtae, 1 wide