0.5 Aysha to Shufaa Mohamedi, 1 run

Bat & Wk
Bat
Bat
Bat
Bat
All
All
All
Bowl
Bowl
Bowl
Bowl
Tanzania Women
Qatar Women
1.Fatuma Kibasu
TZN-W . BAT
191 Runs
6 Matches
2.Saum Mtae
TZN-W . BAT
167 Runs
6 Matches
QAT-W . ALL
122 Runs
6 Matches
4.Hudaa Omary
TZN-W . BAT
112 Runs
6 Matches
5.Aysha
QAT-W . BAT
88 Runs
6 Matches
1.Fatuma Kibasu
TZN-W . BAT
129.05
6 Matches
2.Saum Mtae
TZN-W . BAT
123.70
6 Matches
3.Hudaa Omary
TZN-W . BAT
96.55
6 Matches
4.Aysha
QAT-W . BAT
94.62
6 Matches
5.Shufaa Mohamedi
TZN-W . WK
91.80
4 Matches
1.Perice Kamunya
TZN-W . ALL
9 Wkts
6 Matches
2.Agnes Qwele
TZN-W . BOWL
8 Wkts
6 Matches
3.Nasra Saidi
TZN-W . ALL
5 Wkts
4 Matches
QAT-W . BOWL
5 Wkts
6 Matches
5.Fatuma Kibasu
TZN-W . BAT
4 Wkts
6 Matches
1.Nasra Saidi
TZN-W . ALL
4.23
4 Matches
2.Perice Kamunya
TZN-W . ALL
4.50
6 Matches
3.Agnes Qwele
TZN-W . BOWL
4.57
6 Matches
4.Fatuma Kibasu
TZN-W . BAT
6.20
6 Matches
5.Aysha
QAT-W . BAT
7.09
6 Matches
L
W
W
L
W
L
L
L
L
L
L
W
W
L
W
L
L
L
L
L
The scorecard will be updated as soon as the match begins.
8/1 (0.5)
c Saachi Dhadwal b Aysha
Not out
Not out
(0.5 Ov, RR: 9.6)
c Saachi Dhadwal b Aysha
Bat & Wk
Bat
Bat
Bat
Bat
All
All
All
Bowl
Bowl
Bowl
Bowl
The commentary is not available for this match. Please check the scorecard for latest updates.