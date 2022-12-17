Be the first one to comment on this story
Tanzania Women
Uganda Women
1.Saum Mtae
TZN-W . BAT
87 Runs
3 Matches
2.Fatuma Kibasu
TZN-W . BAT
74 Runs
3 Matches
3.Hudaa Omary
TZN-W . BAT
53 Runs
3 Matches
4.Kevin Awino
UGA-W . WK
50 Runs
3 Matches
5.Janet Mbabazi
UGA-W . ALL
40 Runs
3 Matches
1.Immaculate Nakisuuyi
UGA-W . ALL
138.89
3 Matches
2.Saum Mtae
TZN-W . BAT
124.29
3 Matches
3.Prosscovia Alako
UGA-W . BAT
113.79
3 Matches
4.Shufaa Mohamedi
TZN-W . WK
100.00
1 Match
5.Fatuma Kibasu
TZN-W . BAT
98.67
3 Matches
1.Nasra Saidi
TZN-W . ALL
4 Wkts
3 Matches
2.Irene Alumo
UGA-W . BOWL
4 Wkts
3 Matches
3.Sarah Akiteng
UGA-W . BOWL
4 Wkts
3 Matches
4.Agnes Qwele
TZN-W . BOWL
3 Wkts
3 Matches
5.Perice Kamunya
TZN-W . ALL
3 Wkts
3 Matches
1.Irene Alumo
UGA-W . BOWL
2.11
3 Matches
2.Sarah Akiteng
UGA-W . BOWL
2.80
3 Matches
3.Nasra Saidi
TZN-W . ALL
3.09
3 Matches
4.Agnes Qwele
TZN-W . BOWL
3.91
3 Matches
5.Consylate Aweko
UGA-W . BOWL
4.11
3 Matches
L
W
L
W
W
W
W
W
W
W
L
W
L
W
W
W
W
W
W
W
The scorecard will be updated as soon as the match begins.
0/0 ()
( Ov, RR: 0)
