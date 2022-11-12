Create
Info
Fantasy
Live
Scorecard
Trending
Tasmania
6/0 (1.3)
New South Wales
Current Run Rate: 4
Day 1 NSW won the toss and elected to field
Batters
R
B
4s
6s
SR
Tim Ward *
5
7
1
0
71
Caleb Jewell
1
2
0
0
50
P'SHIP
6 (9)
Bowlers
O
M
R
W
ECO
Chris Tremain *
0.3
0
2
0
4
 
1.3 CP Tremain to Tim Ward, 1 run
1.2 CP Tremain to CP Jewell, 1 run
1.1 CP Tremain to CP Jewell, no run
0.6 Sean Abbott to Tim Ward, no run
0.5 Sean Abbott to Tim Ward, no run
0.4 Sean Abbott to Tim Ward, no run
0.3 Sean Abbott to Tim Ward, no run
0.2 Sean Abbott to Tim Ward, no run
0.1 Sean Abbott to Tim Ward, Four