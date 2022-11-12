Create
TR vs KT
Cyrus Kakuru

Bat & Wk

Samba Shiva Rao Botla

Bat

Munguyiko Aime Souvenir

Bat

Amith Shivabhai Patel

Bat

Ramu Morampudi

Bat

Yvan Mitari

All

Joshua Niyonkuru

All

Butt Muhammad Waseem

All

Ishimwe Arnold

Bowl

Pasupuleti Lokanadham

Bowl

Pascal Nashimiyunmukiza

Bowl

Gopal Halai

Bat & Wk

Prince Mwizerwa

Bat

Paresh Rabadia

Bat

Haresh Bhuva

Bat

Pankaj Vekaria

Bat

Kevin Irakoze

All

Kishan Dabasiya

All

Dilip Vekariya

Bowl

Rakesh Vikram Singh

Bowl

Shantilal Bhanderi

Bowl

Manoj Chauhan

Bowl

Roger Mukasa

 

Mallolu Gopi Krishna

 

Namuhoranye Chris Yussuf

 

Jyothi Basu Ravula

 

Mohammad Irfan-I

 

Raja Siddeshwar

 

Karekezi Augustine

 

Rishi Arya

 

Niyonshuti Elie

 

Thangellapally Kumar

 

Eric Ndangamyambi

 

Ajay Patial

 

Jonathan Kizza

 

Mohamed Aneef

 

Chandrakant Ramulu Bolbanda

 

Narendra Kavuluri

 

Mohib Valiyani

 

Sandeep Kundalik

 

Suvvada Vijaya Kumar

 

Lutaya Ronald

 

Ismail Sampuli Munir

 

Chintan Kerai

 

Suleman Sharif

 

Kyuz Savani

 

Vishalkumar Patel-I

 

Dhavalsinh Gohel

 

Yatendra Gupta

 

Arvind Bhuva

 

Yashashvi Joshi

 

Don Mugisha

 

Jonathan Ssebanja

 

Hasin Ashani

 

Jeeru Lakshminarayan Reddy

 

Premji Hirani

 

Dhansukh Jesani

 

Ganeshbhai Patil

 

Kalpesh Bhanderi

 

Pratik Vora

 

Jayeshkumar Bhadani

 

Dinesh Kara

 

Nirav Shah-I

 

Nitin Kumar-I

 

Hemant Jeendgar

 

Pawan Kumar

 

Match
Match 14
RCA T10 Cup 2022
Points Table
Schedule
Date & Time
12 Nov, 03:00 PM IST
Venue
Gahanga International Cricket Stadium. Rwanda, Kigali City
Toss yet to take place
Playing XI Lineups out
Expert Team 1
captain-icon captain Samba Shiva Rao Botla
vice-captain-icon vice-captain Pankaj Vekaria
WK: 1
BAT: 3
AR: 3
BOWL: 4
Expert Team 2
captain-icon captain Samba Shiva Rao Botla
vice-captain-icon vice-captain Pankaj Vekaria
WK: 1
BAT: 3
AR: 3
BOWL: 4
Players stats in series Stats as per Playing 11
Most Runs
Best Strike Rate
Most Wickets
Best Eco Rate

1.Pankaj Vekaria

KT . ALL

102 Runs

4 Matches

2.Samba Shiva Rao Botla

TR . BAT

91 Runs

4 Matches

3.Cyrus Kakuru

TR . WK

63 Runs

2 Matches

4.Prince Mwizerwa

KT . WK

55 Runs

4 Matches

5.Kishan Dabasiya

KT . ALL

21 Runs

4 Matches

Team Form (Last 5 Matches)
Telugu Royals

W

L

W

W

-

Kutchi Tigers

D

L

L

L

-

Scorecard yet to be updated

The scorecard will be updated as soon as the match begins.

Match starts in
Starts 12 Nov 2022, 03:00 PM IST
 
COMMENTARY YET TO BEGIN

Our commentators are warming up. They will start the commentary soon.