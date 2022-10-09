Create
Info
Fantasy
Live
Scorecard
Trending
Telugu Royals
43/0 (2.5)
Current Run Rate: 15.18
SPT won the toss and elected to field
Batters
R
B
4s
6s
SR
Lutaya Ronald *
34
13
6
1
261
Samba Shiva Rao Botla
7
4
1
0
175
P'SHIP
43 (17)
Bowlers
O
M
R
W
ECO
Shema David *
0.5
0
16
0
19.2
 
2.5 Shema David to Lutaya Ronald, Four
2.4 Shema David to Lutaya Ronald, 2 runs
2.3 Shema David to Lutaya Ronald, Six
2.2 Shema David to Lutaya Ronald, Four
2.1 Shema David to Lutaya Ronald, no run
1.6 Debasis Samal to Lutaya Ronald, 1 run
1.5 Debasis Samal to Lutaya Ronald, Four
1.5 Debasis Samal to Lutaya Ronald, 1 wide
1.4 Debasis Samal to S Shiva Rao Botla, 1 run
1.3 Debasis Samal to Lutaya Ronald, 1 run
1.2 Debasis Samal to S Shiva Rao Botla, 1 run
1.1 Debasis Samal to S Shiva Rao Botla, Four
1.1 Debasis Samal to S Shiva Rao Botla, 1 wide
0.6 Shaikh Mahebub to Lutaya Ronald, Four
0.5 Shaikh Mahebub to Lutaya Ronald, Four
0.4 Shaikh Mahebub to Lutaya Ronald, no run
0.3 Shaikh Mahebub to Lutaya Ronald, Four
0.2 Shaikh Mahebub to Lutaya Ronald, no run