Netherlands Women won the toss & elected to bat
Total Score

0/0 ()

Batter
R
B
4s
6s
SR
Extras
0
(b 0, lb 0, nb 0, w 0)
TOTAL

( Ov, RR: 0)

0/0
0
0
Bowlers
Name
OV
M
R
W
ECO
EXT
Playing XI
THI-W vs NL-W
Babette de Leede

Bat & Wk

Robine Rijke

Bat

Sterre Kalis

Bat

Robyn van Oosterom

Bat

Frederique Overdijk

Bat

Iris Zwilling

All

Eva Lynch

All

Caroline de Lange

Bowl

Hannah Landheer

Bowl

Silver Siegers

Bowl

Gwen Bloemen

Bowl

Bench
Jolien van Vliet

 

Heather Siegers

 

Annemijn Thomson

 

Annemijn van Beuge

 

Netherlands Women
0/0 (0)
Current Run Rate: 0
NL-W won the toss and elected to bat
 
COMMENTARY NOT AVAILABLE

The commentary is not available for this match. Please check the scorecard for latest updates.