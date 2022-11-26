Be the first one to comment on this story
Thailand Women
Netherlands Women
THI-W . BAT
199 Runs
3 Matches
2.Babette de Leede
NL-W . WK
99 Runs
3 Matches
THI-W . BAT
90 Runs
3 Matches
NL-W . BAT
85 Runs
3 Matches
THI-W . BAT
70 Runs
3 Matches
THI-W . BAT
88.61
3 Matches
2.Gwen Bloemen
NL-W . BOWL
70.00
2 Matches
THI-W . BAT
69.34
3 Matches
THI-W . BAT
63.83
3 Matches
THI-W . ALL
61.02
3 Matches
THI-W . BOWL
9 Wkts
3 Matches
2.Iris Zwilling
NL-W . ALL
8 Wkts
3 Matches
3.Eva Lynch
NL-W . BOWL
6 Wkts
3 Matches
THI-W . ALL
5 Wkts
3 Matches
5.Hannah Landheer
NL-W . BOWL
5 Wkts
3 Matches
THI-W . ALL
2.86
3 Matches
THI-W . BOWL
3.15
3 Matches
THI-W . BOWL
3.33
3 Matches
4.Iris Zwilling
NL-W . ALL
3.63
3 Matches
5.Caroline de Lange
NL-W . BOWL
3.80
3 Matches
W
W
W
W
W
L
L
L
L
L
The scorecard will be updated as soon as the match begins.
0/0 ()
( Ov, RR: 0)
