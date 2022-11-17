Create
The Vision Shipping
16/1 (2)
Current Run Rate: 8
GED won the toss and elected to field
Batters
R
B
4s
6s
SR
Salman Khan jr *
9
6
0
0
150
Mohammad Nadeem
1
1
0
0
100
P'SHIP
2 (3)
Bowlers
O
M
R
W
ECO
Ahmad Zaman *
1
0
7
1
7
 
0.6 Binny Ragunath to Saqib Mahmood-I, no run
0.5 Binny Ragunath to Saqib Mahmood-I, Four
0.4 Binny Ragunath to Salman Khan jr, 3 runs
0.3 Binny Ragunath to Salman Khan jr, no run
0.2 Binny Ragunath to Salman Khan jr, no run
0.2 Binny Ragunath to Salman Khan jr, 1 wide
0.1 Binny Ragunath to Saqib Mahmood-I, 1 run