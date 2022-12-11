Create
Guardians won the toss & elected to field
Playing XI
TIT vs GUA
Rivaldo Clarke

Bat & Wk

Rashad Armstrong

Bat

Zachary McCaskie

Bat

Kyle Hope

Bat

Rashawn Worrell

Bat

Nyeem Young

All

Nathan Sealy

All

Ramon Simmonds

All

Chaim Holder

Bowl

Kalvin Marcus

Bowl

Shamar Marshall

Bowl

Shayne Moseley

Bat & Wk

Kyle Corbin

Bat

Alcindo Holder

Bat

Shaqkere Parris

Bat

Jamali Lynch

Bat

Ryshon Williams

All

Tahj Tavernier

All

Damel Evelyn

All

Jair McAllister

Bowl

Romario Leon

Bowl

Michail Powell

Bowl

Ashley Nurse

 

Shomari Davis

 

Hans Campbell

 

Armani Best

 

Renacko Belgrave

 

Javed Leacock

 

Demario Jonathan Richards

 

Neil Browne

 

Tennyson Roach

 

Pius Emilien

 

Roshon Primus

 

Titans
0/0 (0)
Current Run Rate: 0
GUA won the toss and elected to field
 
COMMENTARY NOT AVAILABLE

The commentary is not available for this match. Please check the scorecard for latest updates.