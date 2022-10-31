Create
Titans
13/0 (1.3)
Current Run Rate: 8.67
KTS won the toss and elected to field
Batters
R
B
4s
6s
SR
Dewald Brevis *
9
4
2
0
225
Jiveshan Pillay
4
5
0
0
80
P'SHIP
13 (9)
Bowlers
O
M
R
W
ECO
Migael Pretorius *
0.3
0
1
0
2
 
1.2 M Pretorius to J Pillay, 1 run
1.1 M Pretorius to J Pillay, no run
0.6 M Budaza to Dewald Brevis, Four
0.5 M Budaza to Dewald Brevis, Four
0.4 M Budaza to J Pillay, 1 run
0.3 M Budaza to J Pillay, 2 runs
0.2 M Budaza to J Pillay, no run
0.1 M Budaza to Dewald Brevis, 1 run