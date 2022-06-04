×
Yet to be announced
Match Details
Match
1st Semi-Final
Nature Isle T10 2022
Points Table
Schedule
Date & Time
04 Jun, 09:15 PM IST
Venue
Windsor Park, Roseau, Dominica, Roseau
Before toss Tip 1 Tip 1
wicket-keeper icon Wicket-Keeper
Player Image J Robinson
Player Image D Burton
cricket bat icon Batters
Player Image S Anselm
Player Image J Durand
Player Image J Jervier
cricket ball icon Bowlers
Player Image J Matthew
Player Image C Marcellin
Player Image N Payne
cricket all rounder icon All Rounders
Player Image V Lewis
captain icon
Player Image V Titre
Player Image M Xavier
cricket captain icon Captain
Player Image V Lewis
captain icon
cricket vice-captain icon Vice Captain
Player Image V Titre
Before toss Tip 2 Tip 2
wicket-keeper icon Wicket-Keeper
Player Image J Robinson
captain icon
Player Image D Burton
cricket bat icon Batters
Player Image S Anselm
Player Image J Durand
Player Image J Jervier
cricket ball icon Bowlers
Player Image J Matthew
Player Image L Magloire
Player Image C Marcellin
cricket all rounder icon All Rounders
Player Image V Lewis
Player Image V Titre
Player Image M Xavier
cricket captain icon Captain
Player Image J Robinson
captain icon
cricket vice-captain icon Vice Captain
Player Image M Xavier
Reports & Info
Avg Scores on this pitch

1st Innings

92/5

2nd Innings

83/4

Scorecard yet to be updated

The scorecard will be updated as soon as the match begins.

Titou Gorge Splashers
Indian River Rowers
Match starts in
Starts 4 Jun 2022, 09:15 PM IST
 
COMMENTARY YET TO BEGIN

Our commentators are warming up. They will start the commentary soon.

