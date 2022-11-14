Be the first one to comment on this story
Trinitat Royal Stars
Pak I Care
PIC . BOWL
287 Runs
6 Matches
PIC . WK
218 Runs
6 Matches
3.Aqeel Ansar
TRS . BAT
166 Runs
6 Matches
4.Hashim Mir Ali
TRS . WK
161 Runs
6 Matches
5.Amir Hamza
TRS . ALL
112 Runs
6 Matches
PIC . WK
290.67
6 Matches
PIC . BOWL
281.37
6 Matches
3.Hashim Mir Ali
TRS . WK
268.33
6 Matches
PIC . BAT
248.15
6 Matches
5.Aqeel Ansar
TRS . BAT
244.12
6 Matches
TRS . BOWL
10 Wkts
6 Matches
2.Sufian Ansar
TRS . BAT
8 Wkts
6 Matches
3.Muhammad Ali Meer
TRS . ALL
7 Wkts
6 Matches
4.Shehroz Ahmed
PIC . ALL
7 Wkts
6 Matches
TRS . BOWL
6 Wkts
6 Matches
TRS . BOWL
9.75
7 Matches
2.Shehroz Ahmed
PIC . ALL
10.20
6 Matches
PIC . BOWL
10.25
6 Matches
TRS . BOWL
10.58
7 Matches
5.Ali Ahmed
PIC . BOWL
10.89
6 Matches
L
L
W
L
W
L
W
W
W
W
L
L
W
L
W
L
W
W
W
W
The scorecard will be updated as soon as the match begins.
0/0 ()
( Ov, RR: 0)
The commentary is not available for this match. Please check the scorecard for latest updates.