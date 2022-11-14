Create
Info
Fantasy
Live
Scorecard
Trending
Pak I Care
0/0 (0)
Current Run Rate: 0
PIC won the toss and elected to bat
 
Teams

Pak I Care: Muhammad Babar, Muhammad Ihsan, Mohammad Kamran, Asjad Butt, Sami Ullah(wk), Muhammad Mohtshim, Imran Muhammad, Shehroz Ahmed(c), Atif Mohammad, Zain Ali, Ali Ahmed

Trinitat Royal Stars: Hashim Mir Ali, Sufian Ansar, Amir Hamza, Muhammad Shahzad(wk), Usama Shahzad, Aqeel Ansar, Muhammad Rafay, Shahzaib Qaiser, Ali Meer, Awais Ahmad, Mohsin Raza(c)
Toss: Pak I care win the toss and elect to bat
Hello and welcome to the LIVE coverage of the ECS T10 match between Trinitat Royal Stars and Pak I care