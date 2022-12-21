Create
Kenya Women
49/3 (10.4)
Current Run Rate: 4.52
KEN-W won the toss and elected to bat
Batters
R
B
4s
6s
SR
Venasa Ooko *
6
8
0
0
75
Sharon Juma
12
8
2
0
150
P'SHIP
17 (13)
Bowlers
O
M
R
W
ECO
Janet Mbabazi *
1.4
0
14
1
8.4
 
8.6 J Mbabazi to Sharon Juma, no run
8.5 J Mbabazi to Venasa Ooko, 1 run
8.4 J Mbabazi to Venasa Ooko, no run
8.3 J Mbabazi to Mary Mwangi, no run
8.2 J Mbabazi to Sharon Juma, 1 run
8.1 J Mbabazi to Mary Mwangi, 1 run
7.6 Sarah Akiteng to Sharon Juma, 2 runs
7.5 Sarah Akiteng to Sharon Juma, no run
7.4 Sarah Akiteng to Veronica Abuga, no run
7.3 Sarah Akiteng to Veronica Abuga, no run
7.2 Sarah Akiteng to Mary Mwangi, 1 run
7.1 Sarah Akiteng to Mary Mwangi, 2 runs
6.6 Evelyn Anyipo to Veronica Abuga, 2 runs
6.5 Evelyn Anyipo to Veronica Abuga, no run
6.4 Evelyn Anyipo to Veronica Abuga, no run
6.3 Evelyn Anyipo to Mary Mwangi, 1 run
6.2 Evelyn Anyipo to Mary Mwangi, no run
6.1 Evelyn Anyipo to Mary Mwangi, no run