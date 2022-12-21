8.6 J Mbabazi to Sharon Juma, no run

Stadium
Gymkhana Club Ground, Nairobi, Nairobi
Playing XI
Lineups out
Players stats in series
Stats as per Playing 11
1.Janet Mbabazi
UGA-W
. ALL
2.Venasa Ooko
KEN-W
. BAT
3.Prosscovia Alako
UGA-W
. BAT
4.Esther Wachira
KEN-W
. ALL
1.Consylate Aweko
UGA-W
. BOWL
2.Venasa Ooko
KEN-W
. BAT
3.Esther Wachira
KEN-W
. ALL
4.Monicah Ndhambi
KEN-W
. BOWL
5.Immaculate Nakisuuyi
UGA-W
. ALL
2.Irene Alumo
UGA-W
. BOWL
3.Janet Mbabazi
UGA-W
. ALL
4.Sarah Akiteng
UGA-W
. BOWL
5.Consylate Aweko
UGA-W
. BOWL
1.Sarah Akiteng
UGA-W
. BOWL
2.Irene Alumo
UGA-W
. BOWL
3.Melvin Khagoitsa
KEN-W
. WK
4.Consylate Aweko
UGA-W
. BOWL
5.Esther Wachira
KEN-W
. ALL
Team Form
(Last 5 Matches)