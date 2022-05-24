×
Hammarby won the toss & elected to bat
Total Score

68/6 (10)

Batter
R
B
4s
6s
SR
Aftab Ahmad
5
9
0
0
55

c Pardeep Singh b Sohail Adnan

Syed Faizan
0
1
0
0
0

b Tatbeeq Raza Ullah

Imran Ullah
11
6
1
1
183

c Majid Mustafa b Tatbeeq Raza Ullah

Arslan Ali
1
4
0
0
25

c Aynal Rana b Tahir Mujtaba

Muhammad Munir
29
24
2
1
120

Not out

Khalid Mahmood
1
3
0
0
33

b Tahir Mujtaba

Ahmad Khan
17
11
2
1
154

c Sohail Adnan b Kaiyum Miah

Anas Tanveer
0
3
0
0
0

Not out

Extras
4
(b 0, lb 1, nb 1, w 2)
TOTAL

(10 Ov, RR: 6.8)

68/6
5
3
Did not bat
Humaiz Javed , Javed Ahmad , Assadullah Javed
Bowlers
Name
OV
M
R
W
ECO
EXT
Tatbeeq Raza Ullah
2
0
15
2
7.5
1
Sohail Adnan
2
0
10
1
5
0
Amir Husseini
2
0
21
0
10.5
0
Tahir Mujtaba
2
0
11
2
5.5
1
Kaiyum Miah
2
0
10
1
5
0
Fall of Wickets
Batter
Score
Over
Syed Faizan

b Tatbeeq Raza Ullah

1-2
0.4
Aftab Ahmad

c Pardeep Singh b Sohail Adnan

2-6
1.5
Imran Ullah

c Majid Mustafa b Tatbeeq Raza Ullah

3-18
2.5
Arslan Ali

c Aynal Rana b Tahir Mujtaba

4-28
4.2
Khalid Mahmood

b Tahir Mujtaba

5-30
4.6
Ahmad Khan

c Sohail Adnan b Kaiyum Miah

6-62
8.3
Hammarby
68/6 (10)
Umea
69/1 (9)
Umea won by 9 wickets
 
COMMENTARY NOT AVAILABLE

The commentary is not available for this match. Please check the scorecard for latest updates.

