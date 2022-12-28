Be the first one to comment on this story
Your input will be completely confidential and used in accordance with our privacy policy
1.Shiuli Chakroborty
UNR-W . ALL
96 Runs
3 Matches
2.Priyanka Acharjee
DWE-W . BOWL
53 Runs
3 Matches
3.Debjani Deb
DWE-W . WK
41 Runs
3 Matches
4.Ambika Debnath
DWE-W . ALL
40 Runs
3 Matches
5.Priya Sutradhar
UNR-W . BAT
31 Runs
3 Matches
W
W
W
-
-
L
W
L
-
-
The scorecard will be updated as soon as the match begins.
Our commentators are warming up. They will start the commentary soon.