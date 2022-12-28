Create
UNR-W vs DWE-W
Rupali Das

Bat & Wk

Priya Sutradhar

Bat

Puja Paul

Bat

Monali Sharma

Bat

Shiuli Chakroborty

Bat

Puja Das

All

Priya Tripura

All

Sebika Das

All

Mamita Noatia

Bowl

Nibedita Das

Bowl

Poushali Dutta

Bowl

Debjani Deb

Bat & Wk

Debadrita Deb

Bat

Dipika Paul

Bat

Sayantika Nama Das

Bat

Ambika Debnath

Bat

Sweety Sinha

Bat

Rojhina Akhtar

Bat

Ankita Patari

All

Anima Murasingh

All

Priyanka Acharjee

Bowl

Jhulan Majumder

Bowl

Aditi Das

 

Nandita Kar

 

Sagarika Noatia

 

Juyel Bhowal

 

Diya Sarkar

 

Rupali Bhowmick

 

Gangoti Tripura

 

Rebika Noatia

 

Aditi Ghosh

 

Sakshi Verma

 

Moumita Dey

 

Match Details
Match
Match 11
Tripura Women's T20 2022
Points Table
Schedule
Date & Time
28 Dec, 08:30 AM IST
Venue
Saheed Kajol Smriti Moidan, Melaghar, India, Melaghar
Expert Team 1
captain-icon captain Shiuli Chakroborty
vice-captain-icon vice-captain Puja Das
WK: 1
BAT: 3
AR: 3
BOWL: 4
Expert Team 2
captain-icon captain Shiuli Chakroborty
vice-captain-icon vice-captain Puja Das
WK: 1
BAT: 3
AR: 3
BOWL: 4
Players stats in series Stats as per Playing 11
Most Runs
Best Strike Rate
Most Wickets
Best Eco Rate

1.Shiuli Chakroborty

UNR-W . ALL

96 Runs

3 Matches

2.Priyanka Acharjee

DWE-W . BOWL

53 Runs

3 Matches

3.Debjani Deb

DWE-W . WK

41 Runs

3 Matches

4.Ambika Debnath

DWE-W . ALL

40 Runs

3 Matches

5.Priya Sutradhar

UNR-W . BAT

31 Runs

3 Matches

Team Form (Last 5 Matches)
United North Riders Women

W

W

W

-

-

Dhalai Warriors Women

L

W

L

-

-

