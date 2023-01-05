Be the first one to comment on this story
Bat & Wk
Bat
All
Bowl
United North Riders Women
United South Blasters Women
Your input will be completely confidential and used in accordance with our privacy policy
1.Indrarani Jamatia
USB-W
. BAT
348
Runs
8 Matches
2.Shiuli Chakroborty
UNR-W
. ALL
277
Runs
9 Matches
3.Puja Paul
UNR-W
. BAT
153
Runs
4.Priya Sutradhar
126
Runs
5.Ambesha Das
USB-W
. ALL
107
Runs
1.Puja Paul
157.73
2.Sebika Das
138.89
3.Shiuli Chakroborty
123.66
4.Indrarani Jamatia
119.18
5.Puja Das
96.92
1.Shiuli Chakroborty
14
Wkts
2.Puja Das
9
Wkts
3.Mitashree Debnath
USB-W
. BOWL
8
Wkts
4.Priyanka Saha
5.Juyel Bhowal
UNR-W
. BOWL
6
Wkts
8 Matches
1.Juyel Bhowal
4.50
4.68
3.Priya Sutradhar
4.91
4.Puja Das
4.96
5.Nibedita Das
5.06
W
L
The scorecard will be updated as soon as the match begins.
0/0 ()
( Ov, RR: 0)
The commentary is not available for this match. Please check the scorecard for latest updates.
Power through the road less traveled with the all-new Tundra.