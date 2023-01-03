Create
Dhalai Warriors Women
6/0 (1)
Current Run Rate: 6
DWE-W won the toss and elected to bat
Batters
R
B
4s
6s
SR
Debjani Deb *
4
5
1
0
80
Debadrita Deb
1
1
0
0
100
P'SHIP
6 (6)
Bowlers
O
M
R
W
ECO
Mitashree Debnath *
1
0
6
0
6
 
0.3 Mitashree Debnath to Debjani Deb, no run
0.2 Mitashree Debnath to Debjani Deb, Four
0.1 Mitashree Debnath to Debadrita Deb, 1 run
0.1 Mitashree Debnath to Debadrita Deb, no run