1.Jordan Hermann
WAR . BAT
159 Runs
4 Matches
TIT . BAT
149 Runs
5 Matches
3.Jiveshan Pillay
TIT . BAT
131 Runs
5 Matches
WAR . WK
103 Runs
4 Matches
TIT . BOWL
83 Runs
5 Matches
TIT . BOWL
150.91
5 Matches
TIT . BAT
146.08
5 Matches
TIT . BOWL
141.18
5 Matches
WAR . WK
130.38
4 Matches
5.Jordan Hermann
WAR . BAT
126.19
4 Matches
TIT . BOWL
9 Wkts
5 Matches
TIT . BOWL
6 Wkts
5 Matches
TIT . BAT
5 Wkts
5 Matches
TIT . BOWL
5 Wkts
5 Matches
5.Glenton Stuurman
WAR . BOWL
4 Wkts
4 Matches
TIT . BOWL
4.90
4 Matches
TIT . BOWL
5.04
5 Matches
TIT . BAT
5.92
5 Matches
WAR . BOWL
6.80
2 Matches
5.Neil Brand
TIT . ALL
6.82
3 Matches
L
L
W
L
W
L
W
W
W
W
L
L
W
L
W
L
W
W
W
W
The scorecard will be updated as soon as the match begins.