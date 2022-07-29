Create
WI won the toss and elected to field
 
Lineups:

India XI: Rohit Sharma (c), Rishabh Pant (wk), Shreyas Iyer, Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya, Dinesh Karthik, Ravindra Jadeja, Ravichandran Ashwin, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Ravi Bishnoi, Arshdeep Singh
Nicholas Pooran: We're going to have a bowl first. It's morning so there might be something in the wicket. There's a bit of wind around as well. Definitely looking to get to winning ways. It's a format we surely enjoy and we're looking forward to it today. Two spinners. Alzarri Joseph is making his debut, and Shimron Hetmyer is back in the team.

Rohit Sharma: Ready to go. It's been good to have some time off, considering the number of games we play. Excited to get underway. Looks like a good ground. The first international game here so it's good to see the fans coming in. Let's see how the wicket plays. We've had a few changes since the ODI series. A few more additions and the guys are excited to get underway.
Alzarri Joseph has been handed his T20I cap. He's been around for a while but at long last, he will play his first T20I for the West Indies.
Toss Update:

West Indies have won the toss and elect to field first.
Hardik Pandya has been pivotal to India's chances ever since returning to full fitness. His presence lends a different dimension to the team but it remains to be seen what look the rest of the combination wears. We will find out soon enough with the toss not far away...
Hardik Pandya: (On meeting Brian Lara) Just (spoke) about life. I told him how special he was for our family since my brother started off playing imitating him. Krunal would wear maroon as well - he was his favorite batter and my father's favorite batter as well. Things are going well for me but over the years I've learnt to balance things out. In that process it keeps me neutral and balanced. It helps me smile - even if I fail today, tomorrow or 20 games later as well, life is not going to end. I look at it from that perspective. We have to play good cricket in the end because everyone knows the kind of team West Indies has they can take the game away in just a couple of overs. We have to execute our plans to our best and stick to it. It's T20 cricket, anything can happen.
Earlier in the day, Sanju Samson was named as KL Rahul's replacement in the T20 squad with the latter ruled out having tested positive for COVID-19. Fans on Twitter expressed their happiness at seeing Samson get another opportunity. Here's a read into some of their reactions!👇
Right then. Plenty of returns to bolster both sides in this five-match series. Rohit Sharma is back to lead the Indian side with plenty of big names alongside him returning to the side. The likes of Rishabh Pant, Dinesh Karthik and Hardik Pandya will be quite a boost for the visitors.

Jason Holder returned to play the final ODI after recovering from the covid virus and will look to play a part in this series, as will Odean Smith. The most notable return in the Windies camp though is Shimron Hetmyer. The likes of Dominic Drakes and Obed McCoy also have the opportunity to impress in this five-match series, as Nicholas Pooran's side gear up for another challenge.
After a dominant display by India in the ODI series, the West Indies had plenty of positives to take from the longer format. Now, the hosts will be looking to bridge the gap against their opponents in a format that they are much more well-versed with. Welcome to Sportskeeda's coverage of the first T20I of the five-match series between West Indies and India.
Right. Had anyone watched only the 3rd ODI and read the scoreline of the series, they would’ve been forgiven to think it was one-way traffic and another illustration of how strong India are, even when some of their A-Listers are not in the side. A closer look, though, would’ve told those people that the West Indies, throughout the ODI rubber had their moments. It was just that they weren’t able to grab them – something they will look to amend in the shortest format, which by the way, is largely considered their strongest suit.

Nicholas Pooran remains in charge, having blown hot and cold during the ODIs. Rovman Powell, who missed the 3rd ODI is his deputy, and between the two, the West Indies have plenty of firepower. Add to that Kyle Mayers’ emergence as an all-format force, Brandon King’s belligerence and possibly Jason Holder’s versatility and you have a decent formula for success.

Alzarri Joseph is also expected to inject impetus into their bowling unit. Akeal Hosein and Gudakesh Motie could be dangerous operators if the pitch starts turning, with Romario Shepherd also capable of hitting his yorkers consistently. But as always, the question around the West Indies wouldn’t be about whether they have the talent to stand toe-to-toe against India and compete. Instead, it will be if they can actually do it when the situation demands and in the moments that really matter.

India, meanwhile, come into the series having outwitted England in England. They won that series 2-1 and were full value for that result. Rishabh Pant at the top of the order makes a lot of sense and with Rohit Sharma threatening to hit his straps, it could spell trouble for the hosts. Virat Kohli has been rested for this assignment but in Deepak Hooda and Suryakumar Yadav, they have two excellent options. Oh, and Dinesh Karthik, Hardik Pandya and Ravindra Jadeja all look set to play, adding further muscle to an already powerful batting lineup.

Bowling wise, India will miss the services of Yuzvendra Chahal. That, though, opens up an opportunity for Kuldeep Yadav and Ravi Bishnoi to leave a mark. Ravichandran Ashwin has also been recalled to the set-up, and while it remains to be seen how much game time he gets, it certainly gives India enviable squad depth.

Thus, as things stand, it wouldn’t be a stretch to suggest that the Men In Blue begin this series as favourites – much like they did in the fifty-over rendition. They seem to have more pedigreed players and they seem to have more cricketers capable of handling different situations.

However, it must not be forgotten that the team they are facing are the West Indies – a side that prides itself on its T20I performances and wants to make a better fist of the upcoming T20 World Cup. They might not have as many star names as they once did but they still have plenty of firepower to rattle the Indian cage.

If that happens is another matter altogether, although it certainly paints them as a fierce rival for this all-conquering Indian outfit!