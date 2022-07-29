Stadium
Brian Lara Stadium, Tarouba, Trinidad, Tarouba
Spin-friendly wicket with some help available for the seamers early in the game
Nicholas Pooran is in top batting form for WI in the shorter format. He has smashed 4
fifties in his last 5 T20Is with an average strike rate of 145.18.
Hardik Pandya's current form makes him the best all-rounder for India currently. In 2022 he has
scored 217 runs with 6 wickets in 8 T20I matches
West Indies struggles to get good opening starts in T20Is and this has emerged as their biggest
weakness in recent times.
Bhuvneshwar Kumar is bowling at his best for India in the shorter format. He has grabbed 17
wickets in the year 2022 so far and he will be a top player to pick in a Fantasy Team.
Hot Picks: Nicolas Pooran, Hardik Pandya
Safe Picks: Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant, Shimron Hetmyer
Stay Aways: Odean Smith, Avesh Khan