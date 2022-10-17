Create
Scotland
0/0 (0)
Current Run Rate: 0
WI won the toss and elected to field
 
PITCH REPORT

The pitch looks a really good one for batting, there is nice even covering of grass and the upper surface is rock hard. It should help the ball come on to the bat nicely and spin may not get a whole lot of assistance. 
TEAMS

Scotland: George Munsey, Michael Jones, Matthew Cross (wk), Richie Berrington (c), Calum Macleod, Chris Greaves, Michael Leask, Mark Watt, Josh Davey, Safyaan Sharif, Brad Wheal

West Indies: Kyle Mayers, Evin Lewis, Brandon King, Shamarh Brooks, Nicholas Pooran (c and wk), Rovman Powell, Jason Holder, Odean Smith, Akeal Hosein, Alzarri Joseph, Obed McCoy 


Nicholas Pooran, West Indies captain: We are motivated, not taking any team hard and looking to make a mark in this tournament. We want to assess the conditions up front and use the early freshness of the pitch to our advantage.

Richie Berrington, Scotland captain: We would have liked to bowl first as well, but I still think that the pitch will be good enough to bat on right through the match. We feel that our preparations are decent and we are ready to take the teams on. 
TOSS

West Indies have won the toss and decided to bowl first.
This is the First Round, this is Match 3 and this is Group B. Welcome all, to the live coverage of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup, Australia, 2022, here at Sportskeeda! Scotland will take on the West Indies at the Bellerive Oval in Hobart. Bringing the action to you, will be the commentary pair of Bidipto and Pragadeesh. Before we get going, do give the preview down below, a definite read. 
The first round of the T20 World Cup kicked off with its fair share of surprises and drama in Group A. What does group B have in store for us? Well, let's find out! Two-time champions West Indies take center stage in Hobart as they prepare to face Scotland in their opening contest. Interestingly, this will be the first-ever T20I between the two sides.

Nicholas Pooran's side are deemed as the favorites to top their group which consists of Ireland, Zimbabwe and Scotland. They've come into the tournament with their fair share of drama, most notably the late exclusion of Shimron Hetmyer. This will be the first time they'll be taking part in the T20 World Cup without a certain Chris Gayle. This new-look Windies' side might be short on experienced names but certainly aren't short on muscle, with the likes of Rovman Powell, Evin Lewis and Kyle Mayers providing enough firepower alongside the captain.

With the ball, the Men in Maroon possess plenty of quality and variety to match it. The return of Sheldon Cottrell provides a left-arm seam option alongside the skillful Obed McCoy. Alzarri Joseph and Akeal Hosein have been lethal weapons in their roles while the likes of Holder and Mayers allow handy options. Yannic Cariah earned his place in the side and the leg-spinner will be keen to carry his good form into the tournament to make a difference for his side.

As for Scotland, they showed their class in this stage of the tournament last year. They won all three games and topped their group but failed to win a single game in the Super 12 phase. With a new captain in Richie Berrington this year, the Scots will be hoping for a similar performance in the first round. The captain looked in fine touch in the warmup game against the Netherlands and will be expected to lead the way alongside George Munsey and Matthew Cross.

Bowling-wise, Brad Wheal is their standout player with enough support from Josh Davey and Mark Watt. The ever-impressive Chris Greaves would be one to keep an eye on, while Hamza Tahir, Michael Leask, and Safyaan Sharif provide decent options for the team.

The recent form for both these sides hasn't been encouraging, to say the least. Scotland have lost their last five matches while the Windies have only managed to win one. A quick turnaround of that form will be needed for both sides if they are to progress to the next round. Which one will kickstart their tournament with a win? We'll know on Monday morning. 