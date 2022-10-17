Stadium
Bellerive Oval, Hobart, Hobart
Playing XI
Lineups out
Kyle Mayers is the best captaincy option for your fantasy team. He is in excellent form, he had scored a total of 366 runs in 12 CPL matches this season and he can provide extra fantasy points from his bowling skills as well.
Richie Berrington is the best batting option for your fantasy team, he is in excellent form, he had scored 41 runs off 29 in the warm-up match against Netherlands and he will look to continue his sensational form in this game as well.
Alzarri Joseph and Obed McCoy are the top bowlers' picks, both of them are in exceptional form and will play an important role in this game.
H2H Stats, West Indies and Scotland have played three ODIs against each other and West Indies have won all three of them.
Hot Picks: Brandon King, Nicolas Pooran, Richard Berrington, Kyle Mayers, Jason Holder
Risky Picks: Shafiq Sharif, Raymon Reifer
Stay aways: Calum MacLeod
GL Picks: Evin Lewis, Alzarri Joseph
Team Form
(Last 5 Matches)