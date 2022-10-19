Create
Info
Fantasy
Live
Scorecard
Trending
West Indies
56/1 (7.4)
Current Run Rate: 7.3
WI won the toss and elected to bat
Batters
R
B
4s
6s
SR
Johnson Charles *
21
21
1
1
100
Evin Lewis
12
13
1
0
92
P'SHIP
28 (25)
Bowlers
O
M
R
W
ECO
Sikandar Raza *
0.4
0
3
0
4.5
 
7.4 Sikandar Raza to Johnson Charles, fires a full delivery on the outside off, Charles little late to get to it as he drilled it to the covers.
7.3 Sikandar Raza to Evin Lewis, short and climbed into Lewis on the outside off, rocks back and swattedit down to long-off for another single.
7.2 Sikandar Raza to Johnson Charles, drags the length short on the stumps, Charles right behind the line and turned it down to long-on for one.
7.1 Sikandar Raza to Evin Lewis, length delivery from around the wicket, Lewis leans and pushes it to deep covers for a single.
Around the wicket to start with.
Sikandar Raza, right-arm off-break, comes into the attack
Tidy start from Burl and this where you'd think the Windies batters will be tested. Their strike rotation has left a lot to be desired over time but here's a good day to correct that.
7
overs
53 /1 score
1
1
0
1
1
0
runs
cricket bat icon Johnson Charles *
20 (19)
cricket bat icon Evin Lewis
10 (11)
cricket ball icon Ryan Burl
0 /4
6.6 Ryan Burl to Johnson Charles, tossed up delivery, googly to finish as he drops it short and turns into Charles who stood tall to punch it into the turf towards covers.
6.5 Ryan Burl to Evin Lewis, quicker delivery on the outside off, slides it across, Lewis on the backfoot punched it down to long-off for a single.
6.4 Ryan Burl to Johnson Charles, length delivery on the stumps, Charles lunges and works it down to long-on for a single.
6.3 Ryan Burl to Johnson Charles, OH! Short and turning away with bounce, Charles on the backfoot looks to punch it but gets beaten by the spin.
6.2 Ryan Burl to Evin Lewis, length delivery on the outside off, Lewis lunges and pushes it past the covers for another single.
50 up for the West Indies!
6.1 Ryan Burl to Johnson Charles, OH! Slider to start, length delivery on the outside off, Charles quick to get forward and smacked it straight to short extra-cover who misfields and they take a sharp single.
Ryan Burl, right-arm leg-break, comes into the attack
It's never easy running after it and Munyonga gave it all. But these are chances you'd want to stick keeping in mind how it can come back to make a difference later in the contest. West Indies will be pleased with how they've gone in the Powerplay but can they sustain it through the middle-overs?
6
overs
49 /1 score
0
1w
1
4
2
3
0
runs
cricket bat icon Johnson Charles
18 (15)
cricket bat icon Evin Lewis *
8 (9)
cricket ball icon Blessing Muzarabani
1 /17
5.6 Blessing Muzarabani to Evin Lewis, change of pace to finish the over, length delivery on the off-stump, Lewis lunges and taps it to the covers.
5.5 Blessing Muzarabani to Johnson Charles, DROPPED! Back of a length on the off-stump, Charles once again plants his front fot across to hoick it over deep covers but he's skied it and Munyonga runs all the way towards the ropes, gets hand to it but spills as they come back for the third.