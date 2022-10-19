Sikander Raza is in the best form currently. His contribution for Zimbabwe is immense. His 82 runs knock against Ireland and scalping a wicket helped Zimbabwe win. His current form makes him a game-changer pick for the match.
2
Brandon King has shown some growth recently. He manages to score good runs and give a fiery start to the team. He can be a game-changer anytime.
3
Jason Holder, WI all-rounder is giving his best in both batting as well as bowling. In his last match, he managed to score 38 runs and picked 2 wickets. He is a player to watch out for in the fantasy team.
4
Both teams have Wicket keepers with less performing stats recently. But Nicolas Pooran can come in form anytime so he can be the best pick among all wicket Keepers options available.
5
Hot Picks: Sikander Raza, Jason Holder
Safe Picks: Brandon King, Ryan Burl
Stay Aways: Chakabva
Grand League Picks: Sikander Raza, Brandon King
Team Form
(Last 5 Matches)
West Indies
L
L
L
W
L
Zimbabwe
W
W
L
W
W
Head To Head
(Last 10 Matches)
WI
0-
0
ZIM
Team Comaprison
(Last 10 Matches)
Overall
On Venue
WI
VS
ZIM
10
Matches Played
10
2
Matches Won
8
142
Average Score
142
178/7
Highest Score
188/6
100/10
Lowest Score
95/10
WI
VS
ZIM
1
Matches Played
1
0
Matches Won
1
118
Average Score
174
118/10
Highest Score
174/7
118/10
Lowest Score
174/7
Team Form
(Last 5 Matches)
West Indies
L
L
L
W
L
Zimbabwe
W
W
L
W
W
Total Score
Batter
R
B
4s
6s
SR
Extras
TOTAL
Did not bat
Bowlers
Name
OV
M
R
W
ER
EXT
Fall of Wickets
Batter
Score
Over
West Indies won the toss & elected to bat
Scorecard yet to be updated
The scorecard will be updated as soon as the match begins.