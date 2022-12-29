Be the first one to comment on this story
Your input will be completely confidential and used in accordance with our privacy policy
1.Indrarani Jamatia
USB-W . BAT
137 Runs
4 Matches
2.Mouchaity Debnath
WTS-W . WK
115 Runs
4 Matches
3.Maman K Rabidas
WTS-W . ALL
75 Runs
4 Matches
4.Rumpa Singh
WTS-W . BOWL
62 Runs
4 Matches
5.Priyanka Saha
USB-W . ALL
53 Runs
4 Matches
W
L
W
W
-
L
L
L
L
-
The scorecard will be updated as soon as the match begins.
Our commentators are warming up. They will start the commentary soon.