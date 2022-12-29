Create
WTS-W vs USB-W
Mouchaity Debnath

Bat & Wk

Priyanka Noatia

Bat

Asmita Das

Bat

Hiramoni Gour

Bat

Cheimachu Mog

Bat

Maman K Rabidas

All

Antara Das

All

Tanisha Das

Bowl

Priyanka Das

Bowl

Rumpa Singh

Bowl

Payal Nama

Bowl

Anamika Das

Bat & Wk

Indrarani Jamatia

Bat

Chandau Mog

Bat

Pushpa Jamatia

Bat

Priyanka Saha

Bat

Binalaxmi Tripura

All

Amrita Das

All

Pinki Paul

All

Bijali Das

Bowl

Mitashree Debnath

Bowl

Tumpa Das

Bowl

Bench
Nariya Debbarma

 

Abidha Bardhan

 

Tamanna Debnath

 

Beauty Paul

 

Tiya Roy

 

Bhumika Nayek

 

Asmika Murasingh

 

Ambesha Das

 

Antarani Noatia

 

Snigdha Das

 

Indra Barura

 

Puspa Sinha

 

Poulami Paul

 

Match Details
Match
Match 14
Tripura Women's T20 2022
Points Table
Schedule
Date & Time
29 Dec, 12:30 PM IST
Venue
Andhra Cricket Association Stadium, Mangalagiri, Mangalagiri
Overview
Team Stats
Toss yet to take place
Playing XI Lineups out
arrow
Expert team suggestions
Expert Team 1
captain-icon captain Hiramoni Gour
vice-captain-icon vice-captain Maman K Rabidas
WK: 1
BAT: 3
AR: 4
BOWL: 3
Expert Team 2
captain-icon captain Hiramoni Gour
vice-captain-icon vice-captain Priyanka Saha
WK: 1
BAT: 3
AR: 4
BOWL: 3
Players stats in series Stats as per Playing 11
Most Runs
Best Strike Rate
Most Wickets
Best Eco Rate

1.Indrarani Jamatia

USB-W . BAT

137 Runs

4 Matches

2.Mouchaity Debnath

WTS-W . WK

115 Runs

4 Matches

3.Maman K Rabidas

WTS-W . ALL

75 Runs

4 Matches

4.Rumpa Singh

WTS-W . BOWL

62 Runs

4 Matches

5.Priyanka Saha

USB-W . ALL

53 Runs

4 Matches

Team Form (Last 5 Matches)
West Tripura Strikers Women

W

L

W

W

-

United South Blasters Women

L

L

L

L

-

Scorecard yet to be updated

The scorecard will be updated as soon as the match begins.

Match starts in
Starts 29 Dec 2022, 12:30 PM IST
 
COMMENTARY YET TO BEGIN

Our commentators are warming up. They will start the commentary soon.