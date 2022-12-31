Create
WTT-W vs USB-W
Megha Sarkar

Bat & Wk

Rizu Saha

Bat

Sulakshana Roy

Bat

Nikita Sarkar

Bat

Anubha Paul

Bat

Mampi Debnath

All

Krittika Karmakar

All

Tanusree Sarkar

All

Tanushree Saha

Bowl

Minati Biswas

Bowl

Moumita Deb

Bowl

Anamika Das

Bat & Wk

Indrarani Jamatia

Bat

Chandau Mog

Bat

Pushpa Jamatia

Bat

Priyanka Saha

Bat

Ambesha Das

All

Poulami Paul

All

Bijali Das

All

Antarani Noatia

Bowl

Puspa Sinha

Bowl

Tumpa Das

Bowl

Puja Das-Jr

 

Subarna Ghosh

 

Rashmi Noatia

 

Angel Paul

 

Dipika Deb

 

Bhumika Nayek

 

Asmika Murasingh

 

Amrita Das

 

Pinki Paul

 

Binalaxmi Tripura

 

Mitashree Debnath

 

Snigdha Das

 

Indra Barura

 

Match
Match 17
Tripura Women's T20 2022
Points Table
Schedule
Date & Time
31 Dec, 08:30 AM IST
Venue
Andhra Cricket Association Stadium, Mangalagiri, Mangalagiri
Players stats in series Stats as per Playing 11
Most Runs
Best Strike Rate
Most Wickets
Best Eco Rate

1.Indrarani Jamatia

USB-W . BAT

196 Runs

5 Matches

2.Rizu Saha

WTT-W . BAT

117 Runs

5 Matches

3.Sulakshana Roy

WTT-W . BAT

112 Runs

5 Matches

4.Ambesha Das

USB-W . ALL

63 Runs

4 Matches

5.Priyanka Saha

USB-W . ALL

54 Runs

5 Matches

West Tripura Titans Women

L

W

L

W

-

United South Blasters Women

L

L

L

L

L

Scorecard yet to be updated

The scorecard will be updated as soon as the match begins.

Starts 31 Dec 2022, 08:30 AM IST
 
COMMENTARY YET TO BEGIN

Our commentators are warming up. They will start the commentary soon.