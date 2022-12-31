Be the first one to comment on this story
Your input will be completely confidential and used in accordance with our privacy policy
1.Indrarani Jamatia
USB-W . BAT
196 Runs
5 Matches
2.Rizu Saha
WTT-W . BAT
117 Runs
5 Matches
3.Sulakshana Roy
WTT-W . BAT
112 Runs
5 Matches
4.Ambesha Das
USB-W . ALL
63 Runs
4 Matches
5.Priyanka Saha
USB-W . ALL
54 Runs
5 Matches
L
W
L
W
-
L
L
L
L
L
The scorecard will be updated as soon as the match begins.
Our commentators are warming up. They will start the commentary soon.