South Australia
0/0 (0)
Current Run Rate: 0
WAU won the toss and elected to field
 
It's the 13th match of the series, the table toppers take on each other. 
Western Australia are unbeaten and they are sitting comfortably on the top with 17 points, Josh Phillipe has scored 419 runs in 10 innings with an average of 46.56 and Cameron Bancroft has scored 338 runs in 8 innings with an average of 82.75. With the ball Andrew Tye has taken 22 wickets in 10 matches with an economy of just 4.71 and Matthew Kelly has taken 12 wickets in 9 matches with an economy of 4.94.