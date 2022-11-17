Be the first one to comment on this story
Yanam XI
Karaikal XI
1.Thamizhazhagan R
KXI . BAT
141 Runs
7 Matches
YXI . BAT
108 Runs
5 Matches
3.D Sugadev
KXI . BAT
95 Runs
7 Matches
4.S Manikandan
KXI . BAT
84 Runs
7 Matches
5.Kola-Shiva Sathish-Varma-N
YXI . ALL
73 Runs
5 Matches
1.Hari Prasad A
KXI . BOWL
150.00
5 Matches
2.Karthi-M
KXI . BOWL
133.33
3 Matches
KXI . ALL
129.17
7 Matches
4.M-Ajay Kumar
YXI . BOWL
128.26
5 Matches
YXI . ALL
125.00
5 Matches
KXI . ALL
8 Wkts
7 Matches
2.Rajesh Verma
YXI . BOWL
7 Wkts
5 Matches
KXI . BOWL
7 Wkts
4 Matches
4.Hari Prasad A
KXI . BOWL
7 Wkts
5 Matches
5.Kola-Shiva Sathish-Varma-N
YXI . ALL
5 Wkts
5 Matches
KXI . ALL
4.78
4 Matches
KXI . BOWL
5.36
4 Matches
YXI . BAT
5.83
5 Matches
4.Rajesh Verma
YXI . BOWL
6.95
5 Matches
5.Karthi-M
KXI . BOWL
7.18
3 Matches
L
L
D
D
D
L
W
W
W
D
L
L
D
D
D
L
W
W
W
D
The scorecard will be updated as soon as the match begins.
0/0 ()
( Ov, RR: 0)
