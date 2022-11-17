Create
Info
Fantasy
Live
Scorecard
Trending
Karaikal XI won the toss & elected to bat
Total Score

0/0 ()

Batter
R
B
4s
6s
SR
Extras
0
(b 0, lb 0, nb 0, w 0)
TOTAL

( Ov, RR: 0)

0/0
0
0
Bowlers
Name
OV
M
R
W
ECO
EXT
Playing XI
YXI vs KXI
P Raguraman

Bat & Wk

V Manga Satya Sumanth

Bat

K-Sunil Kumar

Bat

V Govindh

Bat

G Sunil kumar

Bat

Kola-Shiva Sathish-Varma-N

Bat

Yalla Divya Rao

All

Rajesh Verma

Bowl

M-Ajay Kumar

Bowl

K Suresh

Bowl

N-Ajay Kumar

Bowl

Thamizhazhagan R

Bat

R Rajkumar

All

N Vengadeshwaran

Bowl

S Rajaram

All

Akshay Jain S

Bowl

Hari Prasad A

Bowl

Karthi-M

Bowl

A Elanthirayan

Bat & Wk

S Manikandan

Bat

Vignesh Ganesan

Bowl

D Sugadev

Bat

Bench
Kaladi Nagur Babu

 

K-Ganapathi

 

B-Durga Prasad

 

S-Eswararao

 

M-Ramakrishna Varma

 

C-Lovaraju

 

P-Tarun Teja Varma

 

Vikneshwaran Marimuthu

 

G Babu

 

Sathya Kumar

 

Karthikesan-R

 

Dhepan Raj-S

 

Felix-I

 

Pradeep-S

 

Karthigesan-S

 

Vijendharan

 

P Akash

 

Krishna Kumar-S

 

Dhivagaran Chandra Sekaran

 

Thivagar Gopal

 

Karaikal XI
0/0 (0)
Current Run Rate: 0
KXI won the toss and elected to bat
 
COMMENTARY NOT AVAILABLE

The commentary is not available for this match. Please check the scorecard for latest updates.