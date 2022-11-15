0.6 Furqan Shafi to Furqan Khalil, Four

Be the first one to comment on this story
Z Games Strikers
The Expendables
ZGS . BAT
125 Runs
6 Matches
2.Lovepreet Singh
ZGS . BAT
97 Runs
4 Matches
3.Fahad Alhashmi
EXP . BOWL
92 Runs
6 Matches
4.Akshay Rathore
ZGS . ALL
79 Runs
6 Matches
5.Zeeshan Durrani
EXP . ALL
56 Runs
6 Matches
1.Saliq Khan
ZGS . BAT
433.33
2 Matches
ZGS . BOWL
242.86
4 Matches
3.Zeeshan Durrani
EXP . ALL
233.33
6 Matches
4.Abdullah Saleem
ZGS . BAT
210.00
4 Matches
ZGS . WK
157.58
5 Matches
1.Zeeshan Durrani
EXP . ALL
13 Wkts
6 Matches
2.Glenn Fernandaes
ZGS . BOWL
11 Wkts
7 Matches
3.Muhammad Ismail-II
ZGS . ALL
7 Wkts
7 Matches
4.Fahad Alhashmi
EXP . BOWL
5 Wkts
6 Matches
ZGS . BOWL
4 Wkts
5 Matches
ZGS . BOWL
6.00
4 Matches
2.Muhammad Ismail-II
ZGS . ALL
6.25
6 Matches
3.Zeeshan Durrani
EXP . ALL
7.50
6 Matches
4.Glenn Fernandaes
ZGS . BOWL
8.58
6 Matches
EXP . BOWL
9.35
6 Matches
The scorecard will be updated as soon as the match begins.
19/0 (1.3)
Not out
Not out
(1.3 Ov, RR: 12.67)
The commentary is not available for this match. Please check the scorecard for latest updates.