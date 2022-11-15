Create
Info
Fantasy
Live
Scorecard
Trending
Z Games Strikers
19/0 (1.3)
Current Run Rate: 12.67
EXP won the toss and elected to field
Batters
R
B
4s
6s
SR
Shahrukh Amin *
2
2
0
0
100
Furqan Khalil
14
7
3
0
200
P'SHIP
19 (9)
Bowlers
O
M
R
W
ECO
Ayman Ahamed *
0.3
0
4
0
8
 
0.6 Furqan Shafi to Furqan Khalil, Four
0.6 Furqan Shafi to Furqan Khalil, 1 wide
0.5 Furqan Shafi to Shahrukh Amin, 1 run
0.4 Furqan Shafi to Furqan Khalil, 1 run
0.3 Furqan Shafi to Furqan Khalil, Four
0.2 Furqan Shafi to Furqan Khalil, no run
0.1 Furqan Shafi to Furqan Khalil, Four