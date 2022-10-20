Stadium
Budenec Oval, Zagreb
Pitch
Batting friendly pitch
Playing XI
Lineups out
Experts are creating their teams, watch this space
Players stats in series
Stats as per Playing 11
2.Saghar Manzoor
ZAS
. BAT
3.Hylton Phillips
SWH
. ALL
4.Gurpreet Singh
ZAS
. ALL
1.Steven Haslemere
SWH
. BOWL
2.Saghar Manzoor
ZAS
. BAT
5.Gurpreet Singh
ZAS
. ALL
2.Hylton Phillips
SWH
. ALL
3.Peter Mackelworth
SWH
. BAT
4.Christopher Osborne
ZAS
. BOWL
1.Peter Mackelworth
SWH
. BAT
2.Christopher Osborne
ZAS
. BOWL
3.Hylton Phillips
SWH
. ALL
Team Form
(Last 5 Matches)