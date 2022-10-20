Create
Current Run Rate: 0
 
TEAMS

Zagreb Sokol: Saghar Manzoor, Wasal Kamal, Usama Haider, Sohail Ahmad, Suresh Shanmugam, Mark Davies (wk), Gurpreer Singh, Dinesh Karuppasamy, Christopher Osborne, Aman Maheshwari (c), Nils Gornall

Sir William Hoste Vis: Andro Roki, Banjamin Izard, Craig Wear (c), Damir Svilicic, Hylton Phillips, Istok Dordevic, Sam Houghton, Veljko Popovic (wk), Peter Mackelworth, Oliver Roki, Steven Haslemere
TOSS

Zagreb Sokol have won the toss and decided to bat first.
Hello and welcome to the live coverage of Match 15 in ECS Croatia, 2022, from the Budenec Oval in Zagreb! Zagreb Sokol will take on Sir William Hoste Vis. Bringing all the T10 action to you from this game, here at Sportskeeda, will be the commentary pair of Bidipto and Pragadeesh.

Zagreb Sokol have 6 points from 4 matches with a net run rate of +1.322. They are currently third in the standings. One more win will see them finish second and two more will seal top spot for them for today.

Sir William Hoste Vis are 4th in the standings with only 2 points, but have the chance of going up to third if they win both their games today, Their negative net rate is the concern. 

This can be an interesting match-up on our hands! 