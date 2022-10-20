Stadium
Budenec Oval, Zagreb
Playing XI
Lineups out
Experts are creating their teams, watch this space
Players stats in series
Stats as per Playing 11
2.Saghar Manzoor
ZAS
. BAT
3.Hylton Phillips
SWH
. ALL
5.Gurpreet Singh
ZAS
. ALL
1.Steven Haslemere
SWH
. BOWL
4.Saghar Manzoor
ZAS
. BAT
5.Gurpreet Singh
ZAS
. ALL
2.Hylton Phillips
SWH
. ALL
3.Peter Mackelworth
SWH
. BAT
4.Damir Svilicic
SWH
. BOWL
5.Christopher Osborne
ZAS
. BOWL
1.Peter Mackelworth
SWH
. BAT
2.Christopher Osborne
ZAS
. BOWL
3.Hylton Phillips
SWH
. ALL
Team Form
(Last 5 Matches)