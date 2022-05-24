×
Zimbabwe won the toss & elected to field
Total Score

127/8 (20)

Batter
R
B
4s
6s
SR
Craig Williams
48
39
5
0
123

runout (R Mutumbami / DT Tiripano)

Michael van Lingen
12
7
2
0
171

c R Mutumbami b B Evans

Jan Nicol Loftie-Eaton
9
10
1
0
90

b LM Jongwe

Gerhard Erasmus
0
2
0
0
0

c R Mutumbami b LM Jongwe

Zane Green
9
8
1
0
112

c B Evans b Sikandar Raza

David Wiese
5
8
1
0
62

b Sikandar Raza

Jan Frylinck
15
21
0
0
71

st R Mutumbami b W Madhevere

Ruben Trumpelmann
19
14
1
1
135

Not out

Helao-Pikkie YaFrance
0
1
0
0
0

lbw b W Madhevere

Bernard Scholtz
4
10
0
0
40

Not out

Extras
6
(b 0, lb 3, nb 0, w 3)
TOTAL

(20 Ov, RR: 6.35)

127/8
11
1
Did not bat
Ben Shikongo
Bowlers
Name
OV
M
R
W
ECO
EXT
Tendai Chatara
4
0
29
0
7.3
0
Donald Tiripano
2
0
15
0
7.5
0
Brad Evans
1
0
12
1
12
0
Luke Jongwe
3
0
16
2
5.3
0
Brandon Mavuta
1
0
14
0
14
1
Wesley Madhevere
4
0
15
2
3.8
1
Sikandar Raza
4
0
18
2
4.5
0
Innocent Kaia
1
0
5
0
5
0
Fall of Wickets
Batter
Score
Over
Michael van Lingen

c R Mutumbami b B Evans

1-31
2.6
Jan Nicol Loftie-Eaton

b LM Jongwe

2-48
5.6
Gerhard Erasmus

c R Mutumbami b LM Jongwe

3-63
7.2
Zane Green

c B Evans b Sikandar Raza

4-79
9.6
David Wiese

b Sikandar Raza

5-84
11.2
Craig Williams

runout (R Mutumbami / DT Tiripano)

6-97
14.4
Jan Frylinck

st R Mutumbami b W Madhevere

7-106
16.3
Helao-Pikkie YaFrance

lbw b W Madhevere

8-106
16.4
Namibia
127/8 (20)
Zimbabwe
95/10 (19.1)
Namibia won by 32 runs.
Player of the match: Craig Williams
 
COMMENTARY NOT AVAILABLE

The commentary is not available for this match. Please check the scorecard for latest updates.

