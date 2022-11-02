Create
Current Run Rate: 0
Starts at 14:30 local time
 
Zimbabwe (Playing XI): Wesley Madhevere, Craig Ervine(c), Regis Chakabva(w), Milton Shumba, Sean Williams, Sikandar Raza, Ryan Burl, Luke Jongwe, Tendai Chatara, Richard Ngarava, Blessing Muzarabani
Zimbabwe have won the toss and have opted to bat.
Pitch report: So much grass and very firm, hard underneath. The straight boundaries are very long here, and the square boundaries are the shorter ones. Dirk Nannes isn't too concerned whether to bat or bowl first. He reckons 160 will be a good score.
Hello and welcome to the clash between Zimbabwe and Netherlands from the Adelaide Oval in Adelaide. Netherlands are already out of the semi-final race while Zimbabwe still have a chance but need a lot of other things to go their way. For more read the preview below. Hang on for the toss and teams.
We're less than two weeks away from potentially crowning a new T20 World Cup champion, which means we're also nearing the business end of the tournament. Unfortunately for these two sides, they're nearing the end of their tournament. Elimination for the Dutch has been confirmed but the Chevrons still have an outside chance of making it to the next round, so let's start with them, shall we?

Zimbabwe always tend to bring a certain level of exuberance along with their cricket. Be it their crowd constantly cheering them on or the spirit with which they play their cricket, the team has produced epic encounters that have made them a joy to watch as a neutral. Sikandar Raza has been in the thick of things for them, proudly carrying the tag of the most valuable player. 

However, Zimbabwe would want the rest of the lot to come good as they continue to build on the foundations of a solid side. Sean Williams and Craig Ervine haven't been at their best in the shortest format, nor have Regis Chakabva or Milton Shumba. Wesley Madhevere has been key in getting the team off to good starts but will want to rack up a significant score sooner rather than later.

It's their bowling that has been their strength in these conditions. Possessing two tall fast bowlers in Blessing Muzarabani and Richard Ngarava has meant that the Chevrons, on their day, will always have the potential to upset any team's apple cart. Add Bradley Evans and Tendai Chatara to the mix to make up a solid pace quartet with the likes of Raza, Williams, and Burl more than capable of chipping in to give the captain enough options that will surely test the Dutch batting unit.

Speaking of which, the Men in Orange have fought commendably in this tournament, making their way into the Super 12s from the first round. Scott Edwards has been talking about how much his side can learn by going toe-to-toe against the world's best on the big stage and will reiterate that message ahead of this game as well. 

Netherlands' bowling has been vital in getting them as far as they have come in this tournament. Fred Klaassen and Paul van Meekeren have been sensational with the new ball and have got enough support from Logan van Beek. Tim Pringle has been a perfect enabler with his crafty left-arm spin, while Roelof van der Merwe adds some experience to the mix.

Much like Sikandar Raza for Zimbabwe, Bas de Leede is the man for all seasons as far as the Dutch are concerned. Like his opposite number, he leads the wicket-taking and run-scoring charts for his side. Max O'Dowd has been their rock at the top of the order but the rest of the batting unit has left much to be desired. With no pressure on them for this game, the Dutch might have a chance to express themselves with the shackles off.

The Dutch know they cannot make it into the semis, while Zimbabwe know they're not in pole position to make it there either. They might have been, had some results gone their way. That, however, might not be the ultimate goal for either side. Finishing fourth or above guarantees a spot in the next T20 World Cup. For these two sides, that's a shot they would not want to miss. The ultimate prize might not be up for grabs in this contest but there's still plenty to play for in this contest. Sets up for an enthralling contest then, doesn't it?