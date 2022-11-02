Stadium
Adelaide Oval, Adelaide
Playing XI
Players stats in series
Sikander Raza is in top notch form in this current series. He is been performing brilliant in terms of both batting as well as bowling. He has 145 runs in 5 inns and have picked 9 wickets.
Blessing Muzarabani is currently in great form. He has bowled well in the recent matches for Netherlands. He is consistent wicket taker and have picked 9 wickets in 6 inns and scored 80 runs as well.
Paul van Meekeren and Blessing Muzarabani are the top bowlers' picks, both of them are in exceptional form and will play an important role in this game.
H2H Stats, last time when both the teams faced each other Zimbabwe won the game by 37 runs.
Hot Picks: Craig Ervine, Sikandar Raza, Bas de Leede, Sean Williams
Risky Picks: Colin Ackermann
Stay aways: Tom Cooper
GL Picks: Paul van Meekeren, Colin Ackermann
Team Form
(Last 5 Matches)