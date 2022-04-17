×
AEW Battle of the Belts Live Results (April 16, 2022): Samoa Joe stops attack from Satnam Singh

What will happen at AEW Battle of the Belts?
By Anirban Banerjee
Updated: 17 April 2022 06:34 IST - Published: April, 17 2022 05:31 AM IST
That is it for Battle of the Belts. An entertaining hour of professional wrestling, for sure. Thanks for joining our coverage and stay tuned for the full results of the show.
Thunder hits a hurricanrana and gets the win.

Thunder Rosa defeats Nyla Rose to retain the AEW Women's Championship
Rose misses a running senton but still plants Thunder with a front bodyslam.
Rose hits a big Lariat for a near fall. She hits something similar to a Jackhammer for another one.
Rose clotheslines Thunder. She hits a chokeslam and goes to the second rope but Thunder gets the boots up.
Rose goes for the Guillotine Knee Drop but Thunder moves out of the way. She dives but Rose catches her. She is about to slam Thunder but it is countered into Code Red.
Thunder hits a diving crossbody but Nyla rolls through and is about to slam her. Thunder fights out of it, but is still floored.
Thunder dropkicks Rose out of the ring. She hits a Tornado Dive off the top rope to the outside.
Thunder charges into the corner and hits the double knees on Rose. She hits a corner dropkick.
Thunder mounts a comeback and clotheslines Rose, who doesn't leave her feet. She hits a Stunner, which does the job.
Thunder bridges Rose out of the ring. She goes for a senton off the apron but suffers a powerbomb instead.
Thunder hits a Dropkick off the top rope. Rose kicks out at one and gains the upper hand.
Thunder hits a ring post-assisted Bulldog. She sends Rose into the barricade.
The two fight on the outside. Rose gets the better off the early exchange. She chops Thunder on the barricade.
Thunder Rosa vs. Nyla Rosa - AEW Women's Championship
Lee Moriarty and Matt Sydal come out but are promptly destroyed by Satnam Singh. Samoa Joe comes out with a lead pipe, while Satnam retreats. Joe and Gresham pose with their titles.
The two shake hands after the match. However, Jay Lethal, Sonjay Dutt, and Satnam Singh come out. They attack both ROH stars.
