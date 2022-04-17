AEW Battle of the Belts Live Results (April 16, 2022): Samoa Joe stops attack from Satnam Singh

Allow Notifications
.@thunderrosa22 has the heart of a champion! #AEWBOTB2 #AEWonTNT pic.twitter.com/93zjfgGG9N— TDE Wrestling (@tde_gif) April 17, 2022
#ANDSTILL LA MERA MERA STAYS AEW WOMEN'S WORLD CHAMPION 🏆 #AEWBOTB2 pic.twitter.com/COAVO0zXAO— AEW on TV (@AEWonTV) April 17, 2022
#AndStill!!! @thunderrosa22 is still your #AEW Women's World Champion after an incredibly physical match against the #NativeBeast @NylaRoseBeast here at #AEWBOTB2 on @tntdrama! pic.twitter.com/2DWwYBxano— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) April 17, 2022
.@NylaRoseBeast flattens the champ! #AEWBOTB2 #AEWonTNT pic.twitter.com/L7T10d8gTQ— TDE Wrestling (@tde_gif) April 17, 2022
.@NylaRoseBeast is all over Rosa! #AEWBOTB2 #AEWonTNT pic.twitter.com/crsAGkohjY— TDE Wrestling (@tde_gif) April 17, 2022
You good @thunderrosa22 😰?? #AEWBOTB2 pic.twitter.com/UwBBSXT2fn— AEW on TV (@AEWonTV) April 17, 2022
The champ @thunderrosa22 perseveres through the onslaught by @NylaRoseBeast! #AEWBOTB2 is on @tntdrama right now! pic.twitter.com/NFEasZatn7— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) April 17, 2022
No le llaman la Mera Mera por nada 😤 #AEWBOTB2 pic.twitter.com/ei5l98VpUm— AEW on TV (@AEWonTV) April 17, 2022
Code RED by @ThunderRosa22 and she was inches from retaining her title here at #AEWBOTB2 on @tntdrama! pic.twitter.com/FQsdOui0Ua— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) April 17, 2022
Champion @thunderrosa22 risking it all tonight at #AEWBOTB2! Watch @tntdrama right now! pic.twitter.com/ORaSZPaDlE— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) April 17, 2022
.@thunderrosa22 hits the stunner! #AEWBOTB2 #AEWonTNT pic.twitter.com/bn2T33pJtz— TDE Wrestling (@tde_gif) April 17, 2022
STUNNER by the champion @thunderrosa22! #AEWBOTB2 is on @tntdrama right now! pic.twitter.com/zw9DHpbcHY— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) April 17, 2022
Brutal shoulder-breaker by @NylaRoseBeast! #AEWBOTB2 is on @tntdrama right now! pic.twitter.com/J78B2FByp0— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) April 17, 2022
Powerbomb on to the hardest part of the ring by the #NativeBeast @NylaRoseBeast here at #AEWBOTB2! Watch @tntdrama right now! pic.twitter.com/t98t3HaCtm— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) April 17, 2022
Dropkick off the top by @thunderrosa22! #AEWBOTB2 is on @tntdrama right now! pic.twitter.com/4qWWdG6iPq— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) April 17, 2022
Huge bulldog by champion @thunderrosa22 to the #NativeBeast @NylaRoseBeast! #AEWBOTB2 is on @tntdrama right now! pic.twitter.com/9CYLQStJml— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) April 17, 2022
The Champion: @thunderrosa22 #AEWBOTB2 pic.twitter.com/47yddfqKWK— AEW on TV (@AEWonTV) April 17, 2022
It's the #AEW Women's World Champion @thunderrosa22 making her way to the ring here at #AEWBOTB2! Tune in to @tntdrama right now! pic.twitter.com/YPvflUMv9Q— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) April 17, 2022
The former #AEW Women's World Champion the #NativeBeast @NylaRoseBeast is here and ready for this championship match! #AEWBOTB2 is on @tntdrama right now! pic.twitter.com/RM0V1BTV0U— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) April 17, 2022
Those @ringofhonor champs though 😍 #AEWBOTB2 pic.twitter.com/VnF9VfdkZq— AEW on TV (@AEWonTV) April 17, 2022
Past, present and future. Honor is real. @SamoaJoe @TheJonGresham #AEWBOTB2 #AEWonTNT pic.twitter.com/wTxBVKV54J— TDE Wrestling (@tde_gif) April 17, 2022
Congrats, you pissed of @SamoaJoe #AEWBOTB2 pic.twitter.com/ZZW7pjaD7c— AEW on TV (@AEWonTV) April 17, 2022
We call this chaos in the name of @hellosatnam #AEWBOTB2 pic.twitter.com/uREgrTszNL— AEW on TV (@AEWonTV) April 17, 2022
Current ROH World TV Champion and former ROH World Champion @SamoaJoe here to restore order! #AEWBOTB2 is on @tntdrama right now! pic.twitter.com/pZEfyaEiaG— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) April 17, 2022
He's not done with that @ringofhonor World Championship just yet 🏆 #AEWBOTB2 pic.twitter.com/4gTtf9a5jt— AEW on TV (@AEWonTV) April 17, 2022
The victory celebrations of ROH World Champion @TheJonGresham are disrupted by familiar Dallas figure @hellosatnam, accompanied by @theLethalJay and @sonjaydutterson, as he lays waste to the champ as well as #TheBoys and @theDaltonCastle here at #AEWBOTB2 on @tntdrama! pic.twitter.com/6BsrZarPCM— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) April 17, 2022
#AndStill!!! @TheJonGresham retains the ROH World Championship here at #AEWBOTB2 on @tntdrama! pic.twitter.com/3m08mkH3x1— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) April 17, 2022
.@theJonGresham counters @theDaltonCastle Bangarang! #AEWBOTB2 is on @tntdrama right now! pic.twitter.com/58ccLBM7aM— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) April 17, 2022
.@theDALTONcastle pouring it on now! #AEWBOTB2 #AEWonTNT pic.twitter.com/jlnMJyGKW3— TDE Wrestling (@tde_gif) April 17, 2022
