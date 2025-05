AEW presents a special Thursday edition of Collision tonight! Kris Statlander and Willow Nightingale look to hash out their issues by rekindling their epic feud! FTR are forced to battle a former friend in Daniel Garcia, as the one-time TNT Champion seeks answers and blood! Speedball and Dralistico run it back for another round! Anthony Bowens, the Pride of Pro Wrestling, aims to continue his winning ways! Read More