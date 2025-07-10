AEW Collision Live Results (July 10, 2025): WWE legend betrays partners; Mercedes Mone's boyfriend to suffer a setback?

The final episode of AEW Collision before All In 2025 is just around the corner. Below are the advertised matches/segments for the show (as of this writing): Mistico vs. The Beast Mortos FTR (Dax Harwood and Cash Wheeler) &amp; The Patriarchy (Christian Cage and Nick Wayne) vs. Jet Speed (Kevin Knight and Mike Bailey) &amp; The Outrunners (Turbo Floyd and Truth Magnum) Thunder Rosa, Queen Aminata, Mina Shirakawa, and Willow Nightingale vs. Athena, Thekla, Megan Bayne, and Julia Hart
Mistico vs. The Beast Mortos
FTR (Dax Harwood and Cash Wheeler) & The Patriarchy (Christian Cage and Nick Wayne) vs. Jet Speed (Kevin Knight and Mike Bailey) & The Outrunners (Turbo Floyd and Truth Magnum)
Thunder Rosa, Queen Aminata, Mina Shirakawa, and Willow Nightingale vs. Athena, Thekla, Megan Bayne, and Julia Hart