AEW Collision Live Results: FORMER WORLD CHAMPION DESTROYED IN BACKSTAGE ASSAULT!! JON MOXLEY'S NEXT TARGET TEASED?!

By Sportskeeda Desk | Last ModifiedOct 05, 2025 00:21 GMT

Check out all the latest from AEW Collision here!! Jon Moxley and the Death Riders in action!! Toni Storm meets Women's World Champion Kris Statlander face-to-face!! Eddie Kingston faces Dralistico!!

topic-thumbnail

00:21 (GMT)5 OCT 2025

Some distractions by Cash and Stokely keep Knight from taking over. After FTR start barking at Speedball Mike Bailey and Willow Nightingale, who are at ring side for Knight, Knight hits a huge dive on Dax. They brawl to the apron, where Dax nearly spikes Knight with a piledriver! 

Another back body drop saves Knight. Dax tries to powerbomb him into the apron, but Knight instead takes him over the barricade with a hurricanrana!! 

00:18 (GMT)5 OCT 2025

After some mind games, the ref forces Cash to leave the ring. It's Kevin Knight vs Dax Harwood. 

Knight gets the better of Dax early, sending him over head with a back body drop and following with a clothesline that takes the multi-time tag champion to the floor. Back in the ring, Dax gets launched into the ring post and again rolls to the floor to slow down Knight's momentum.

00:14 (GMT)5 OCT 2025

It's time for Kevin Knight to take on one of the members of FTR...or maybe Stokely Hathaway. 

00:14 (GMT)5 OCT 2025

Backstage, Jamie Hayter and Queen Aminata are attacked by the Triangle of Madness. The trio leaves Hayter and Aminata out, trying to remind everyone who they are before the start of the Women's World Tag Title tournament. 

00:11 (GMT)5 OCT 2025


The Don Callis Family continues to grow and dominate!

00:11 (GMT)5 OCT 2025

Uraken!!

00:10 (GMT)5 OCT 2025

Backstage, The Outrunners and Dalton Castle are beaming following their debut last week. Castle isn't sure they can top their debut, but Turbo Floyd and Truth Magnum ease his concerns. "We can lift the bar higher and higher every week," and they physically lift Castle to reassure him.

00:09 (GMT)5 OCT 2025

This is less of a match and more of a showcase for the Don Callis Family. At least until big Mason Madden tags in and drops Takeshita and Fletcher with double clotheslines! 

Scratch that, Madden's taken out with a German/double clothesline combination. Alexander's C4 Spike is stopped by Johnny TV's springboard kick, but Johnny is taken out by Takeshita. Fletcher's running corner kick misses, only for Josh to spike Mansoor with the C4 Spike anyway. Fletcher finishes things with his Sheerdrop Brainbuster. 

The Don Callis Family defeats MXM TV via pinfall. 

00:04 (GMT)5 OCT 2025

Who will MXM TV face? Apparently, the Don Callis Family! Konosuke Takeshita, Josh Alexander, El Clon, and TNT Champion Kyle Fletcher have answered the challenge! It's gonna be Takeshita, Alexander, and Fletcher in action, with Takeshita and Johnny TV kicking things off. 

00:02 (GMT)5 OCT 2025

MXM TV (Mansoor, Mason Madden, Johnny TV & Taya Valkyrie) are out next. This is the MXM TV Casting Challenge. Any combination of competitors against any combination of MXM TV. 

00:01 (GMT)5 OCT 2025

We get a video package recapping the return of Andrade. El Idolo attacked Kenny Omega on Dynamite, aligning with the Don Callis Family. Evil Hologram, Clon, also debuted and joined the DCF.

23:59 (GMT)4 OCT 2025

Eddie ducks a windmill kick from Dralistico and rocks him with the Uraken for the finish.

Eddie Kingston defeats Dralistico via pinfall.

Kingston struggles with that bad knee, but is able to celebrate his victory. 

23:58 (GMT)4 OCT 2025

Back from the break, Dralistico takes target of Eddie Kingston's left knee. A nasty shotgun dropkick in the corner leaves Kingston screaming on the mat. That may have reinjured his leg. 

Kingston ducks a diving clothesline and takes Dralistico out with an STO!! The crowd is now firing up for Eddie, as the King of NY demands Dralistico fight him man-to-man. Dralistico obliges, stunning Eddie before dropping him with a springboard codebreaker! Eddie falls to the floor, and HOOK is there to save him from Sammy Guevara. 

23:56 (GMT)4 OCT 2025


Has RUSH ever been this polite?

23:55 (GMT)4 OCT 2025

He's coming from so far away!!!

23:54 (GMT)4 OCT 2025

Kingston's got the size advantage on Dralistico, but the luchador takes him down after gouging the eyes. A blinded Kingston is left on the apron for a big knee, sending us to commercial.

23:51 (GMT)4 OCT 2025

Immediately after the match, Eddie Kingston's music hits. Dralistico is already at ringside, so we're starting the next match. HOOK joins Eddie at ringside, thankfully, because he'll need some backup to deal with RUSH. 

Sammy ends up on commentary, where he bemoans Dustin Rhodes, claiming he was riding Sammy's coattails.

23:50 (GMT)4 OCT 2025

RUSH and Guevara batter their opponents with ease. RUSH hits Cha Cha Charlie with the Bull's Horns, and Sammy follows with a Swanton Bomb. 

LFI win via pinfall.

23:49 (GMT)4 OCT 2025


LFI are as dangerous as ever with the inclusion of Guevarra

23:48 (GMT)4 OCT 2025


"Don't call us The Acclaimed," say The Acclaimed

23:48 (GMT)4 OCT 2025


HAYTERADE!

23:48 (GMT)4 OCT 2025

Annay Jay tops Jamie Hayter early on

23:46 (GMT)4 OCT 2025

Next up, Shane Stetson & Cha Cha Charlie take on LFI's Sammy Guevara and RUSH.

Yeah...good luck, guys lmao.

23:44 (GMT)4 OCT 2025

Backstage, Max Caster is bragging about his streak finally ending. Big Bill and Bryan Keith come in and remind him that he's nothing without Anthony Bowens. The Pride of Pro Wrestling walks in with all of his accolades, agreeing with Bill. Still, we've got a problem here which can only be solved by...a match!!

But don't call them The Acclaimed! The Acclaimed hate it when you call them The Acclaimed!

23:40 (GMT)4 OCT 2025

Jay blocks Hayterade but eats a running kick to the jaw. She kicks out and counters a Death Valley Driver with a DDT. A diving blockbuster connects, but Jay can't secure the win. Hayter finally finishes things with the Hayterade!!

Jamie Hayter defeats Anna Jay via pinfall. 

23:38 (GMT)4 OCT 2025

Prior to the break, Hayter drops Anna neck-first on the top rope in a, frankly, nasty-looking fall. Thankfully, she's okay. 

Jay traps Hayter in a sleeper with body scissors, but the former World Champion escapes and puts her own in. A pair of dropkicks stun Jay, Hayter follows with a back saito, but can't get the win. 

23:32 (GMT)4 OCT 2025

We've got Anna Jay vs Jamie Hayter next. The former Women's World Champion gets dropped flat on her back with a shoulder tackle as Jay bows. Jay follows with a crescent kick and a snap suplex for a two-count. Hayter fires up, smashing Jay's face into the turnbuckle, but Jay cuts her momentum out with a flatliner!

23:28 (GMT)4 OCT 2025

Backstage, Renee Paquette tries to get an update on Nick Wayne's injury status. He's been out for six weeks, and despite Wayne claiming he's good to go tonight, the doctor thinks it'll be another six to eight weeks. Wayne, Kip Sabian, and Mother Wayne are furious, and leave in a huff...with Nick Wayne limping.

23:26 (GMT)4 OCT 2025


"I'll end up like that parasite (Nigel Mcguinness)!" Danny has lost it!!

23:26 (GMT)4 OCT 2025

Dragon Tamer and Curb Stomp combination. A brutal finish

23:22 (GMT)4 OCT 2025

After the match, Daddy Magic Matt Menard confronts Daniel Garcia. This time, the former TNT Champion responds. "Can't you take a hint??" Garcia blames him for his "failed" career, calling Menard a loser. He says he doesn't hate him, but he needs to do this, or he'll end up like "that parasite" Nigel McGuinness. 

23:20 (GMT)4 OCT 2025

Lethal tags in and goes to work on Mox! Lethal Combination connects!! Mox counters the King's Elbow with the rear-naked choke. They fight to their feet while Claudio deals with both of Lethal's partners. Lethal is dropped by Moxley's cutter, and he and Garcia connect with the Dragon Tamer/Curb Stomp combination. 

Death Riders defeat Jay Lethal, Tommy Billington, and Adam Priest via submission.

23:18 (GMT)4 OCT 2025

Billington fires up, tossing Garcia around with a few arm drags and a huge dropkick from the top rope! A snap suplex leaves Danny down for a diving headbutt, but Danny kicks out.

23:17 (GMT)4 OCT 2025

Claudio hammers Priest in the corner with a series of uppercuts. He avoids a sunset flip, but sends himself into the ring post, giving Priest time to get to his corner. Claudio tags Garcia, who can't keep Priest from The New Dynamite Kid!

23:15 (GMT)4 OCT 2025


Priest LAUNCHED into the barricade!

23:15 (GMT)4 OCT 2025


Two former International Champions get set for a clash next week

23:15 (GMT)4 OCT 2025

We return from the break with Priest getting mauled in the corner by the Death Riders. Luckily, it looks like his shoulder is okay.

23:11 (GMT)4 OCT 2025

Priest tags in and is caught by Claudio, turning a big dive into a massive slam into the barricade!! A nasty maneuver...he barely moves before we cut to commercial.

23:10 (GMT)4 OCT 2025

Moxley, Garcia, and Claudio take on Tommy Billington, Adam Priest, and Jay Lethal in our opening match. Billington is getting HAMMERED in the early goings, as the Death Riders completely separate him from his corner. 

23:04 (GMT)4 OCT 2025

We see several short promos from the competitors in tonight's matches, including a tense reunion between Orange Cassidy and PAC! The Bastard attempts to put fear into Cassidy, but OC is cool as always. 

23:03 (GMT)4 OCT 2025

Welcome to AEW Collision, folks! We've got a huge show tonight as Sammy Guevara and La Faccion Ingobernable return sporting the ROH World Tag Titles. Sammy and RUSH will be in tag action while Dralistico takes on Eddie Kingston. Jon Moxley and the Death Riders kick us off in trios action.
