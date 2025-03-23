AEW Collision Slam Dunk Saturday Results, live recap, and highlights: KENNY OMEGA'S MOST DANGEROUS RIVAL HINTS AT TITLE MATCH?! CHAMPIONSHIP BOUT ENDS IN CONTROVERSY!!

It's the first of a two-night AEW Collision weekend. Slam Dunk Saturday brings us an epic trios tag as Konosuke Takeshita and the Murder Machines of the Don Callis Family contend with Mark Briscoe, Rocky Romero, and Powerhouse Hobbs. Julia Hart and Queen Aminata face off in their rubber match. Adam Cole challenges Daniel Garcia for the TNT Championship.
Full Results:
Daniel Garcia and Adam Cole wrestle to a 20-minute time-limit draw.
Hook defeats Max Caster via submission.
Julia Hart defeats Queen Aminata via pinfall.
The Don Callis Family defeats Rocky Romero, Mark Briscoe, and Powerhouse Hobbs via pinfall.