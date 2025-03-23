Create
AEW Collision Slam Dunk Saturday Results, live recap, and highlights: KENNY OMEGA'S MOST DANGEROUS RIVAL HINTS AT TITLE MATCH?! CHAMPIONSHIP BOUT ENDS IN CONTROVERSY!!

By Sportskeeda Desk | Last ModifiedMar 23, 2025 04:20 GMT

It's the first of a two-night AEW Collision weekend. Slam Dunk Saturday brings us an epic trios tag as Konosuke Takeshita and the Murder Machines of the Don Callis Family contend with Mark Briscoe, Rocky Romero, and Powerhouse Hobbs. Julia Hart and Queen Aminata face off in their rubber match. Adam Cole challenges Daniel Garcia for the TNT Championship.

04:20 (GMT)23 MAR 2025

Thanks for following along with us for AEW Collision's Slam Dunk Saturday! Slam Dunk Sunday starts tomorrow at roughly the same time, depending on when the final March Madness tournament game ends on TNT. Please stick with us for all the details!!

Full Results:

Daniel Garcia and Adam Cole wrestle to a 20-minute time-limit draw.
Hook defeats Max Caster via submission.
Julia Hart defeats Queen Aminata via pinfall.
The Don Callis Family defeats Rocky Romero, Mark Briscoe, and Powerhouse Hobbs via pinfall. 

04:18 (GMT)23 MAR 2025


RAGING FIRE!!

04:18 (GMT)23 MAR 2025

There's no getting up from this...

04:14 (GMT)23 MAR 2025

Before he hit the Raging Fire, Takeshita seemed to mock Kenny Omega's gun pose. If that's the case, maybe he plans on getting back at The International Champion sooner rather than later.

04:11 (GMT)23 MAR 2025

Archer takes Briscoe's head off with a big boot and sets his sights on Rocky Romero. The Murder Machines hit the big powerbomb/chokeslam combination and remove Romero's partners from the equation as Takeshita picks up the pieces. Raging Fire!!

The Don Callis Family defeats Rocky Romero, Mark Briscoe, and Powerhouse Hobbs via pinfall.

04:09 (GMT)23 MAR 2025

We get a six-man shmoz as all six competitors hit their big moves on one another. Powerhouse Hobbs manages to spinebuster both Takeshita and Cage. However, Takeshita eventually takes him out with the Blue Thunder Bomb. It's just Takeshita and Briscoe in the ring. The former ROH World Champion dumps Takeshita on his head with an exploder!!

04:07 (GMT)23 MAR 2025


How many times is someone gonna be slammed on the apron tonight?

04:07 (GMT)23 MAR 2025


How does Brian Cage do it?? The man really is a MACHINE!!

04:07 (GMT)23 MAR 2025


The Alpha is not in a good mood

04:06 (GMT)23 MAR 2025

Mark Briscoe tags in and pelts all three of his opponents with a series of strikes! Redneck Kung-Fu is in full swing!!

04:05 (GMT)23 MAR 2025

The Family keeps control throughout the entire commercial break. We return with The Alpha Konosuke Takeshita and Rocky Romero legal. They trade some stiff shots in the middle of the ring. Rocky gets the better of the former International Champion and bounces off the ropes with a springboard tornado DDT!!

04:01 (GMT)23 MAR 2025

Briscoe and Takeshita brawl to start the match off. Rocky Romero and Brian Cage tag in, and Romero sends his opponents to the floor. Unfortunately, his dive is caught by Brian Cage, who yanks him out of the air in a suplex catch and powerbombs him on the apron!!

03:58 (GMT)23 MAR 2025

It's time for the main event! Mark Briscoe, Rocky Romero, and Powerhouse Hobbs take on The Don Callis Family's Konosuke Takeshita and the Murder Machines!

03:58 (GMT)23 MAR 2025

Harley Cameron is backstage and is asked about her plans for Slam Dunk Sunday. She'll be in action but she'll also be on commentary for the tag match featuring Hologram and The Beast Mortos. She refuses to admit, however, if she and Harleygram are the same person. She does admit that there are some romantic feelings brewing between the two. 

03:57 (GMT)23 MAR 2025


AIR RAID CRASH!!

03:56 (GMT)23 MAR 2025


The end is near!

03:56 (GMT)23 MAR 2025


It's just that easy for Queen Aminata

03:56 (GMT)23 MAR 2025


Chokeslam on the apron!

03:55 (GMT)23 MAR 2025


Julia Hart's entrance is very Undertaker coded

03:51 (GMT)23 MAR 2025

Aminata avoids Hart's moonsault and strikes with a headbutt! She goes for Off with her Head, but Hart dodges the deadly knee strike and rolls her up for the three!!

Julia Hart defeats Queen Aminata via pinfall. 

03:49 (GMT)23 MAR 2025

Hart's bleeding from the mouth, but that's only fired her up. They brawl on the top rope, and Hart ends up sending Aminata crashing down to the mat while clutching the ropes, hanging upside down, and taunting her opponent.  

03:48 (GMT)23 MAR 2025

Aminata is in control for most of the break. We come back just as Hart counters another big slam, dropping Aminata with an STO and hitting a standing moonsault. The Hartless one is caught, though, as Aminata stays one step ahead. Air Raid Crash connects, but Hart kicks out.

03:43 (GMT)23 MAR 2025

Aminata takes the early lead, outwrestling the former TBS Champion. She sends Hart into the corner with a snap suplex and pulls her rival to the apron for a falling chokeslam on the apron!!!

03:42 (GMT)23 MAR 2025

Backstage, Queen Aminata is interviewed by Lexy Nair ahead of her match with Julia Hart. Serena Deeb comes into the frame with her game plan. She promises Aminata that this playbook guarantees success for Aminata. She thanks Deeb for the help but wants to do this on her own. Deeb doesn't handle that well.

03:39 (GMT)23 MAR 2025

Max bails to the floor before Hook enters the ring. The former champion is terrified. As the match starts off, he throws his mic at Hook. The former FTW Champion quickly traps Max in the Redrum, and that'll do it.

Hook defeats Max Caster via submission. 

03:38 (GMT)23 MAR 2025

Max Caster is in the ring now. His open challenge continues. He shuts down Billy Gunn's chants, claiming he ran him out of AEW and he's never coming back. As far as his opponent tonight??

IT'S HOOK!!

03:37 (GMT)23 MAR 2025


Cole is NOT pleased with that finish...

03:36 (GMT)23 MAR 2025


Destroyer on the apron!! He's out!!

03:36 (GMT)23 MAR 2025


He's callin his shot!

03:36 (GMT)23 MAR 2025


PANAMA SUNRISE!!

03:36 (GMT)23 MAR 2025


Piledriver by the champ!!

03:32 (GMT)23 MAR 2025

The crowd did NOT like that decision at all, but they were all the way in on the match itself. Hopefully, we get a third soon.

03:30 (GMT)23 MAR 2025

On the apron, Garcia readies for a piledriver. Cole escapes, kicks Garcia, and hits a destroyer!! Cole brings him inside and gets ready to hit the knee, but Garcia holds onto Cole's leg to prevent him from running the ropes. 

Before Cole can hit it, the 20-minute time limit expires. 

Daniel Garcia and Adam Cole wrestle to a draw. 

03:28 (GMT)23 MAR 2025

Garcia pulls himself to the ropes, forcing the break. Cole goes for it again, only for Garcia to counter and pull him into the Dragon Tamer!! Cole screams out in pain but manages to get to the ropes. 

03:27 (GMT)23 MAR 2025

Both men are exhausted. Garcia rushes Cole, who readies a superkick. Garcia's knee gives out, and Cole hits ANOTHER Panama Sunrise!! The Figure 4 is locked in!!

03:26 (GMT)23 MAR 2025

Garcia falls to the floor to avoid another Panama Sunrise and baits Cole into a brutal assault. Back in the ring, the champion spikes the challenger with a piledriver!! Cole, somehow, kicks out!!

03:25 (GMT)23 MAR 2025

Garcia sends Cole to the floor after countering a sharpshooter attempt and hits the running dropkick in the corner. Back in the ring, Garcia stops a Panama Sunrise attempt but falls to the mat. The leg catches the middle rope on the fall, and Cole finally hits the Panama Sunrise!!

1-2-NOOO!! Garcia grabs the ropes!!

03:24 (GMT)23 MAR 2025


LOWER THE BOOM

03:24 (GMT)23 MAR 2025

Cole goes after the injured knee before Garcia's ready?

03:22 (GMT)23 MAR 2025

Cole continues the pressure on Garcia's leg through the break. Garcia finally turns things around, countering the ushigoroshi with a swinging neckbreaker! He hits another and then the final one while Cole's draped on the ropes!!

03:19 (GMT)23 MAR 2025

Cole lets go of the hold and goes for an early finish! The BOOM connects, but it's not enough for the three-count. The ref continues to check on Garcia, who can barely put any weight on that left leg. Cole again goes after Garcia before the ref would like him to. What's got into the Panama City Playboy?

03:16 (GMT)23 MAR 2025

Garcia hammers Cole in the corner and goes for the ten punches. Cole ends up sending Garcia crashing to the mat and landing on his knee. Cole takes advantage, sending him onto the steps and bringing him back inside for a kneebar.

03:14 (GMT)23 MAR 2025

"Adam Cole's a sneaky little b****** himself!!" Garcia's friend and occasional commentator, Daddy Magic Matt Menard, calls out Cole for his past. 

03:13 (GMT)23 MAR 2025

Cole blows Garcia a kiss before hitting the "Adam Cole Baybay" pose. That ego has not gone anywhere.

03:13 (GMT)23 MAR 2025

They shake hands before getting into it. FTR and The Undisputed Kingdom have been having issues as of late, but Cole and Garcia have kept things civil amongst one another. They wrestle to a stalemate as both men hit their patented taunts.

03:10 (GMT)23 MAR 2025

No intro or anything. We are STARTING with the TNT Championship match! Adam Cole and Daniel Garcia!!

03:08 (GMT)23 MAR 2025

It's time for AEW Collision!! Due to the NCAA Basketball Tournament, AEW's got their own March Madness going on. Collision will take place tonight (Slam Dunk Saturday) and tomorrow night (Slam Dunk Sunday)!! 

Tonight's an exciting first hour, with Queen Aminata facing Julia Hart in the third match of their epic series. Adam Cole also challenges for the TNT Championship in a highly anticipated bout with Daniel Garcia. All that plus a trios match!
