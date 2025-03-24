AEW Collision Slam Dunk Sunday Results, Live Recap, and Highlights: CHRIS JERICHO CALLED OUT BY FORMER WORLD CHAMPION!! ADAM COLE CALLS HIS SHOT!!

AEW Collision Slam Dunk Sunday is here. After a controversial ending to the TNT Title match on Slam Dunk Saturday, we'll hear from Adam Cole and the Undisputed Kingdom. The Death Riders defend the AEW Trios Titles against Top Flight and AR Fox. The Beast Mortos and Dralistico of LFI face Los Titanes Del Aire, but will Mortos be able to focus with Harleygram at ringside? Read More