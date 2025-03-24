AEW Collision Slam Dunk Sunday Results, Live Recap, and Highlights: CHRIS JERICHO CALLED OUT BY FORMER WORLD CHAMPION!! ADAM COLE CALLS HIS SHOT!!

Create
AEW Collision Slam Dunk Sunday is here. After a controversial ending to the TNT Title match on Slam Dunk Saturday, we'll hear from Adam Cole and the Undisputed Kingdom. The Death Riders defend the AEW Trios Titles against Top Flight and AR Fox. The Beast Mortos and Dralistico of LFI face Los Titanes Del Aire, but will Mortos be able to focus with Harleygram at ringside?

topic-thumbnail

03:52 (GMT)24 MAR 2025

We get a video package of Megan Bayne who claims she's a goddess amongst the people. It cuts to a live promo from Toni Storm. 

"Hercules doesn't have my thighs!! I will summon the Kraken from my ***!!" She vows to take the head of the Megasus when they battle for the AEW Women's World Title at Dynasty.

03:50 (GMT)24 MAR 2025

"The only thing worse than taking someone's mask is putting that mask on." Jericho places Garvity's mask on his head and waits for Bandido to make a move. With Big Bill and Bryan Keith standing behind him, it's not exactly a smart thing to go after Jericho. 

But he does! He rocks Jericho and escapes Bill's grasp, ducking a shot from the Bad Apple and getting Gravity's mask back!

03:48 (GMT)24 MAR 2025

Jericho is out with the Learning Tree and holds Gravity's mask in his hand. The Nueve reminds Bandido of how dangerous he is and how he made his sister and mother cry after he took his brother's mask. "I had to teach you a lesson. That's what happens when you try and take the ROH World Title from Chris Jericho!"

03:46 (GMT)24 MAR 2025

Bandido hits his modified GTS and follows with the 21-plex connects!!

Bandido defeats Johnny TV via pinfall. 

After the match, Bandido calls out ROH World Champion Chris Jericho and demands he return Gravity's mask.

03:45 (GMT)24 MAR 2025


How strong is this guy??

03:44 (GMT)24 MAR 2025


Bandido is in action!

03:41 (GMT)24 MAR 2025

TV gets the better of Bandido early with his unorthodox offense and strange kicks, but Bandido manages to outmaneuver the former TNA World Champion and send him across the ring with a wild monkey flip. He follows with a one-handed military press slam!! He's fast AND strong as an ox!

03:40 (GMT)24 MAR 2025

Next up is Johnny TV AKA John Morrison facing off against former ROH World Champion Bandido. 

03:39 (GMT)24 MAR 2025

Kazuchika Okada is interviewed backstage. He says he put his last two opponents down like dogs. Actually, he corrects himself. "I put those b****es to sleep!" Who is next for the Continental Champion?

03:39 (GMT)24 MAR 2025


"I put those b****es down!"

03:38 (GMT)24 MAR 2025


Lio Rush and Action Andretti choke out their former friends!!

03:37 (GMT)24 MAR 2025


Rocket Launcher!! That'll do it

03:37 (GMT)24 MAR 2025


TOMBSTONE

03:32 (GMT)24 MAR 2025

Adam Cole and the Undisputed Kingdom are interviewed backstage about Adam Cole's title match draw last night. Cole claims that the time limit saved TNT Champion Daniel Garcia. The next time there will be no interference and there will be no time limit draw. 

Kyle O'Reilly and Roddy Strong call out FTR for refusing to shake hands last week. They need to settle business with Dax and Cash. 

03:30 (GMT)24 MAR 2025

After the match, The Crew (Lio Rush and Action Andretti) rush the ring and attack Top Flight. AR Fox isn't any use as he's still struggling from the ending of the match. They're choking the life out of Dante and Darius with their chains. 

03:29 (GMT)24 MAR 2025

Claudio and PAC take out Top Flight before focusing on AR Fox. He fights valiantly but it's a three-on-one assault. Tombstone Piledriver from PAC spikes Fox and Claudio launches Yuta off the top for the finish. 

Death Riders defeat AR Fox and Top Flight via pinfall. 

03:27 (GMT)24 MAR 2025

Darius finally tags in Dante despite the AR Fox chants, and Dante keeps the crowd happy with some incredible dives. He dodges Yuta by jumping between ropes and follows with a springboard crossbody. AR Fox tags in and hits a Swanton Bomb on Yuta, but it's not enough. He goes for another, but Claudio holds his foot and they crotch him on the top. 

03:26 (GMT)24 MAR 2025


ANGLE SLAM!!

03:26 (GMT)24 MAR 2025


Stun gun/wrecking ball dropkick combo!!

03:26 (GMT)24 MAR 2025


How does AR Fox do the thing AR Fox does???

03:25 (GMT)24 MAR 2025


Moxley took care of business on Dynamite. Can his followers do the same?

03:23 (GMT)24 MAR 2025

Wheeler Yuta fails to stop Fox from tagging in Darius, again aggravating his teammates. Darius takes Yuta's face into the ropes while also hitting a wrecking ball dropkick on PAC. Claudio breaks up his pin on Yuta, and Yuta rakes Darius's eyes before planting him with an Olympic Slam for a near fall. 

03:20 (GMT)24 MAR 2025

Claudio tags in to save Yuta with a face of disgust. He slows down Dante with a massive forearm and hammers him for several minutes. PAC tags in, but can't prevent AR Fox from getting the tag. Fox and Top Flight fly around the ring, with Fox hitting a beautiful rope-assisted slingshot stomp to Wheeler Yuta. Claudio cuts off his fire with a massive boot, though, and the Death Riders finally take control.

03:17 (GMT)24 MAR 2025

Darius Martin and Wheeler Yuta kick this match off. Darius gets the better of the former Pure Rules Champion early and tags into his brother. Top Flight hit a great striking combination that only earns a one-count. 

03:16 (GMT)24 MAR 2025

We're starting off with the Trios Titles! Claudio Castiagnoli, Wheeler Yuta, and Pac are out now!! They defend against Top Flight and one of the most well-respected vets around, AR Fox!

03:11 (GMT)24 MAR 2025

Welcome to AEW Collision Night 2! Slam Dunk Sunday! It's a packed hour of wrestling including the AEW Trios Championship as the Death Riders defend! We've also got an exciting tag match as LFI's Mortos and Dralistico battle Hologram and Kommander! All that and more! 
