  • AEW Dynamite Live Recap, Results, and Highlights: Samoa Joe to send a message to Jon Moxley, major appearances announced
AEW Dynamite Live Recap, Results, and Highlights: Samoa Joe to send a message to Jon Moxley, major appearances announced

By Sportskeeda Desk | Last ModifiedMay 07, 2025 17:51 GMT

Check out this week's AEW Dynamite results right here.

17:51 (GMT)7 MAY 2025

The latest edition of AEW Dynamite is just around the corner. Below are the advertised matches/segments for the show:

Samoa Joe vs. Claudio Castagnoli
Swerve Strickland, Mike Bailey, Mark Briscoe vs. The Young Bucks and Ricochet
Kazuchika Okada vs. Kevin Knight - AEW Continental Championship Eliminator Match
Toni Storm vs. Thunder Rosa vs. Penelope Ford vs. Anna Jay - AEW Women's World Championship Eliminator Match
Segments involving Jamie Hayter, Hangman Page, and Will Ospreay
