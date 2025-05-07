AEW Dynamite Live Recap, Results, and Highlights: Samoa Joe to send a message to Jon Moxley, major appearances announced

The latest edition of AEW Dynamite is just around the corner. Below are the advertised matches/segments for the show: Samoa Joe vs. Claudio Castagnoli Swerve Strickland, Mike Bailey, Mark Briscoe vs. The Young Bucks and Ricochet Kazuchika Okada vs. Kevin Knight - AEW Continental Championship Eliminator Match Toni Storm vs. Thunder Rosa vs. Penelope Ford vs. Anna Jay - AEW Women's World Championship Eliminator Match Segments involving Jamie Hayter, Hangman Page, and Will Ospreay
Samoa Joe vs. Claudio Castagnoli
Swerve Strickland, Mike Bailey, Mark Briscoe vs. The Young Bucks and Ricochet
Kazuchika Okada vs. Kevin Knight - AEW Continental Championship Eliminator Match
Toni Storm vs. Thunder Rosa vs. Penelope Ford vs. Anna Jay - AEW Women's World Championship Eliminator Match
Segments involving Jamie Hayter, Hangman Page, and Will Ospreay