AEW Dynamite Live Results (20th April, 2022): Tony Khan's major announcement; Wardlow defeats The Butcher

A mighty lariat by #JungleBoy @boy_myth_legend! It’s #AEWDynamite LIVE on @TBSNetwork! pic.twitter.com/ViUjzDfqrJ— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) April 21, 2022
.@boy_myth_legend coming in hot! #AEWDynamite #AEWonTBS pic.twitter.com/Y2QuiKSwcY— TDE Wrestling (@tde_gif) April 21, 2022
Clearly @KORcombat practiced his cartwheels growing up #AEWDynamite pic.twitter.com/rrEe5f0iua— AEW on TV (@AEWonTV) April 21, 2022
.@KORCombat snatches the cross arm-breaker with tremendous speed but @boy_myth_legend escapes and counters with a kick! It’s #AEWDynamite LIVE on @TBSNetwork! pic.twitter.com/jR3FjqHIQl— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) April 21, 2022
.@KORcombat wearing out Jungle Boy! #AEWDynamite #AEWonTBS pic.twitter.com/8YBDCNLFdk— TDE Wrestling (@tde_gif) April 21, 2022
.@boy_myth_legend is just so smooth in the ring #AEWDynamite pic.twitter.com/P6jMKc9Ixq— AEW on TV (@AEWonTV) April 21, 2022
.@KORcombat ain't got time for that! #AEWDynamite #AEWonTBS pic.twitter.com/RLnSMWuCmg— TDE Wrestling (@tde_gif) April 21, 2022
#AEW World Tag Team Champion #JungleBoy @boy_myth_legend makes his way to the ring for the #OwenHart Foundation Men’s Tournament Qualifier Match against Kyle O’Reilly on #AEWDynamite LIVE on @TBSNetwork! pic.twitter.com/6uNauNpCq9— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) April 21, 2022
Making his singles debut at #AEWDynamite, it’s #reDRagon’s @KORCombat! He faces current #AEW World Tag Team Champion #JungleBoy in the #OwenHart Foundation Men’s Tournament Qualifier Match tonight LIVE on @TBSNetwork! pic.twitter.com/4kV96euQod— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) April 21, 2022
#OwenHart Foundation Men’s Tournament Qualifier Match up next on #AEWDynamite: #AEW World Tag Team Champion @boy_myth_legend vs. #reDRagon’s @KORCombat LIVE on @TBSNetwork! pic.twitter.com/oWRsEa2Wku— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) April 21, 2022
.@MadKing1981 vs. @GarciaWrestling this Friday. GET READY #AEWDynamite pic.twitter.com/UX7Ywbot1c— AEW on TV (@AEWonTV) April 21, 2022
This FRIDAY on #AEWRampage, it's just @madking1981 v #JerichoAppreciationSociety's @garciawrestling with everyone else banned from ringside!— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) April 21, 2022
Tune in NOW to #AEWDynamite on TBS! pic.twitter.com/g83HyOnLWk
Hey @The_MJF you might wanna hire better security #AEWDynamite pic.twitter.com/rFaRhZ77ra— AEW on TV (@AEWonTV) April 21, 2022
It takes @RealWardlow four consecutive powerbombs to finish #TheButcher (@andycomplains) and @The_MJF is NOT HAPPY. #AEWDynamite is LIVE on @TBSNetwork right now! pic.twitter.com/l9ZiM9KGpm— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) April 21, 2022
.@RealWardlow not taking any chances against the vicious Butcher as he kicks out of the powerbomb! It’s #AEWDynamite LIVE on @TBSNetwork! pic.twitter.com/D4AH2BhtuP— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) April 21, 2022
IT'S ABOUT THAT TIME! @RealWardlow #AEWDynamite #AEWonTBS pic.twitter.com/c9gkUdEx0O— TDE Wrestling (@tde_gif) April 21, 2022
#TheButcher (@andycomplains) has made it clear he is not here to win, but to maim and destroy @RealWardlow! #AEWDynamite is LIVE on @TBSNetwork! pic.twitter.com/fwEazshKVv— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) April 21, 2022
.@The_MJF makes sure @RealWardlow gets no music as he enters the arena for his bout against #TheButcher! It’s #AEWDynamite LIVE on @TBSNetwork! pic.twitter.com/juSbrVeSgh— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) April 21, 2022
.@Jade_Cargill isn't scared of @MarinaShafir #AEWDynamite pic.twitter.com/8jQbVYNCRF— AEW on TV (@AEWonTV) April 21, 2022
.@The_MJF's hired assassin, #TheButcher @andycomplains ready for battle against @RealWardlow here on #AEWDynamite LIVE on @TBSNetwork! pic.twitter.com/uVaNaoueR5— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) April 21, 2022
.@AEW & @njpwglobal Announce First-Ever Joint PPV Event, #AEWxNJPW: #FORBIDDENDOOR live from the @UnitedCenter in Chicago on Sunday, June 26! Tickets go on sale Friday, May 6 at 10am CT / 11am ET at https://t.co/UN1cNj1kQq & @Ticketmaster— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) April 21, 2022
Can @jade_Cargill solve #TheProblem @marinashafir and gain a perfect 30-0 record? It all goes down THIS FRIDAY on #AEWRampage!— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) April 21, 2022
Tune in NOW to #AEWDynamite LIVE on TBS! pic.twitter.com/z06NrAF2Ez
Running out of words to describe our excitement #AEWDynamite pic.twitter.com/S4mWYAfBVd— AEW on TV (@AEWonTV) April 21, 2022
.@JayWhiteNZ sold out MSG. .@JayWhiteNZ sold out MSG. And don't forget... .@JayWhiteNZ sold out MSG. #AEWDynamite #AEWonTBS pic.twitter.com/FoVrylOd17— TDE Wrestling (@tde_gif) April 21, 2022
.@AEW & @njpwglobal Announce First-Ever Joint PPV Event, #AEWxNJPW: #FORBIDDENDOOR live from the @UnitedCenter in Chicago on Sunday, June 26! Tickets go on sale Friday, May 6 at 10am CT / 11am ET at https://t.co/UN1cNiJJrQ & @Ticketmaster— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) April 21, 2022
AEW 🤝 NJPW. Are we dreaming? #AEWDynamite pic.twitter.com/gS9o6yAu30— AEW on TV (@AEWonTV) April 21, 2022
Us thinking about @TonyKhan's special announcement, coming up soon on #AEWDynamite pic.twitter.com/v15EQKbUYl— AEW on TV (@AEWonTV) April 21, 2022
"Where's the feisty @youngbucks of old?" The Undisputed Elite plans on making a comeback NEXT WEEK in an open challenge by way of 10-man tag!— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) April 21, 2022
Tune in NOW to #AEWDynamite LIVE on TBS! pic.twitter.com/wMJ7qb9yJN
Who do y'all want to see accept this open challenge invite? #AEWDynamite pic.twitter.com/kA9MJU4Xwy— AEW on TV (@AEWonTV) April 21, 2022
The #BlackpoolCombatClub truly love indulging in the art of violence and they capture the win tonight here on #AEWDynamite LIVE on @TBSNetwork! pic.twitter.com/rnVTaiAnVr— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) April 21, 2022
The momentary hesitation of @lucha_angel1 cost him and @JonMoxley takes advantage! #AEWDynamite is LIVE on @TBSNetwork! pic.twitter.com/R3xn4Xmdu8— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) April 21, 2022
Blackpool Combat Club is firing on all cylinders #AEWDynamite pic.twitter.com/3AfWQCLRqJ— AEW on TV (@AEWonTV) April 21, 2022
