AEW Dynamite Live Results (20th April, 2022): Tony Khan's major announcement; Wardlow defeats The Butcher

What will happen on AEW Dynamite?
By Anirban Banerjee
Updated: 21 April 2022 06:39 IST - Published: April, 21 2022 06:26 AM IST
Jungle Boy hits a DDT and locks in a Guillotine but KOR powers his way out and hits an Exploder.
KOR goes for Jungle Boy's left arm but the latter fights back with kicks and an elbow strike in the corner. He hits multiple chops and a running uppercut, Jungle Boy dumps KOR over the top rope and hits a Suicide Dive. He takes KOR down with a Lariat and puts him back in the ring.
KOR continues to weaken Jungle Boy with a series of kicks and elbow strikes.
KOR hits a running knee strike followed by a series of double underhook slams.
Jungle Boy showcases his agility and gets the upper hand briefly before KOR turns the tables with a Figure Four. However, KOR is unable to capitalize as Jungle Boy grabs the ropes. KOR takes down Jungle Boy with a knee to the shoulder.
Kyle O'Reilly vs Jungle Boy (Owen Hart Foundation Men's Tournament Qualifier)
Eddie Kingston promises to bring hell to Daniel Garcia in their encounter on Rampage this week as everyone else is banned from the ringside. He says whatever he does to Garcia is meant for Jericho.
Following the match, Wardlow is handcuffed and escorted out just the way he was brought in for the match.
Wardlow is unphased and takes out Butcher with the Powerbomb Symphony to pick up the win.

Wardlow defeats The Butcher via Pinfall
Butcher slams Wardlow spine-first on the apron and hits a clothesline. Butcher hits a Powerbomb but Wardlow kicks out at 1.
Butcher gains the upper hand early with a series of punches and headbutts before Wardlow puts him down. Butcher steps out of the ring, and Wardlow follows but gets driven into the apron by Butcher.
Wardlow vs The Butcher
Tony introduces the President of NJPW Takami Obhari but before Tony could announce anything, the camera cuts to backstage as Cole announces the first-ever joint PPV event from AEW & NJPW - Forbidden Door on Sunday, June 26. Cole says the partnership kicks off this week as he faces Ishii on Rampage. Cole brings out Jay White, who reminds us that he "single-handedly" sold out MSG.
Tony Khan is here with a special announcement.
