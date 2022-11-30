Create

AEW Dynamite Live Results (30th November, 2022) MJF and William Regal address the crowd

Check out all the live results from Dynamite right here.

07:30 (IST)

1 Dec 2022
MJF vows that nobody in AEW will ever be at the top of the mountain as long as he's here. However, that won't be long, as the bidding war of 2024 is coming soon. He names "Trips" and "Jolly Ol' St. Nick" before claiming that he could go to Hollywood instead of another company. 

07:28 (IST)

1 Dec 2022
MJF runs down Eddie Kingston, Ricky Starks, and Bryan Danielson. He turns to William Regal claiming "no offense." It's just that some people simply can't be helped. 

07:27 (IST)

1 Dec 2022

07:26 (IST)

1 Dec 2022
MJF says that the belt makes him want to gag. It's tacky, it has no class, and it reminds him of the men who wore it before him. Knowing that, the current belt has now been tossed aside. A new, Burberry leather patterned title has debuted. MJF dubs it the Triple B, AKA "The Big Burberry Belt."

07:24 (IST)

1 Dec 2022
MJF reads off an e-mail from William Regal prior to Full Gear. It proves that Regal was the first to make the move in their professional relationship, promising to help him become the world champion and grab the brass ring. 

That's why he didn't use the Dynamite Diamond Ring at Full Gear. He was told to use the brass knuckles as a lesson for Moxley. As far as The Firm goes, MJF respects them for seeing the weakness in him. 

07:21 (IST)

1 Dec 2022

07:21 (IST)

1 Dec 2022
Last week, Jon Moxley personally banished William Regal from AEW, telling him to never set foot in the company again. Since Mox is distracted by Hangman, Regal has returned. And he's not alone. AEW World Champion MJF is here!

07:17 (IST)

1 Dec 2022

07:16 (IST)

1 Dec 2022

07:16 (IST)

1 Dec 2022

07:16 (IST)

1 Dec 2022

07:14 (IST)

1 Dec 2022
Joe calls himself the "one true king of television." Wardlow appears on screen, interrupting the double champion. He promises that he'll be coming for what's his as the crowd chants "Wardlow!"

07:13 (IST)

1 Dec 2022

07:13 (IST)

1 Dec 2022

07:12 (IST)

1 Dec 2022
Fox puts up a good fight, but he's unable to kick out after the Muscle Buster. 

Samoa Joe defeats AR Fox via pinfall. 

07:09 (IST)

1 Dec 2022

07:08 (IST)

1 Dec 2022
Back in the ring, Joe hits the mat, rolling through Fox's legs to take him out. He follows with a running senton, flattening the challenger. 

07:07 (IST)

1 Dec 2022

07:07 (IST)

1 Dec 2022

07:07 (IST)

1 Dec 2022
AR Fox accepts Samoa Joe's TNT Championship Open Challenge, and the recent signee has impressed AEW fans as of late. He sends Joe to the floor with an enziguri. 

Joe walks away from the dive, but Fox lands on his feet and rocks him with a flying boot!

07:05 (IST)

1 Dec 2022
The JAS and BCC's Claudio & Wheeler are with Renee Paquette ahead of Claudio and Jericho's ROH World Title Match. At Final Battle, Claudio challenges for Jericho's belt, but if he loses he joins JAS. Frustrated by the talking, Claudio storms out. Wheeler challenges Daniel Garcia for the ROH Pure Rules Championship at the same event. 

07:01 (IST)

1 Dec 2022

07:01 (IST)

1 Dec 2022
Jon Moxley is blindsided by Hangman Page backstage! Hangman sends Mox into a steel door, but security breaks them up once again!

06:57 (IST)

1 Dec 2022
Ricky Starks is backstage with Tony Schiavone and announces that he'll be in the battle royal for the Dynamite Diamond Ring. Next week, he'll take Max's ring, and at Winter is Coming he'll take the AEW World Title.

06:56 (IST)

1 Dec 2022

06:56 (IST)

1 Dec 2022

06:55 (IST)

1 Dec 2022
After an incredible back and forth, Bryan locks Dax in the LeBell Lock! Nowhere to go, he's forced to tap!

Bryan Danielson defeats Dax Harwood via submission. 

06:54 (IST)

1 Dec 2022
Dax blocks the Busaiku Knee, bouncing Bryan off the ropes for the slingshot powerbomb! He follows through with a Sharpshooter, but Bryan makes it to the ropes.

06:53 (IST)

1 Dec 2022

06:53 (IST)

1 Dec 2022
Danielson reverses a slingshot powerbomb with a hurricanrana, but Dax rolls through for another pinfall attempt. Dax is rocked with a roundhouse to the side of the head, but continues to fight on!

06:52 (IST)

1 Dec 2022
Both men rock one another with devastating clotheslines, leaving them both down on the mat as the ref starts to count.

06:50 (IST)

1 Dec 2022
Danielson turns a high-angle back suplex into a crossbody, getting a near fall on Dax the Ax! 

06:50 (IST)

1 Dec 2022

06:49 (IST)

1 Dec 2022

06:49 (IST)

1 Dec 2022
Harwood spikes Danielson with a piledriver but is unable to secure the three-count. Danielson avoids a baseball slide and rocks Harwood with a flying knee off the apron!

06:45 (IST)

1 Dec 2022
The two men find themselves on the outside, and it seems that Bryan Danielson has injured his back. Dax Harwood goads him to beat the ref's count, and he's just barely able to get in.

06:43 (IST)

1 Dec 2022
Dax blocks a LeBell lock attempt, and these two begin rocking one another with stiff chops. Bryan kicks out of an O'Connor Roll but eats a springboard crossbody press for a two-count.

06:43 (IST)

1 Dec 2022

06:42 (IST)

1 Dec 2022

06:42 (IST)

1 Dec 2022

06:42 (IST)

1 Dec 2022
First match of the night should be a technical masterpiece, as it's Bryan Danielson taking on Dax Harwood!

06:39 (IST)

1 Dec 2022
Mox and Hangman are pulled apart by security, but Mox rushes up the ramp to keep up the fight. He slips, falling off the ramp! Luckily he's okay, and continues to attack Hangman as the two are pulled to the back.

06:36 (IST)

1 Dec 2022
Of all people, Hangman Page interrupts Jon Moxley! The Cowboy has returned, and he's got revenge on his mind! Mox asks him if he wants to do this, or if he even remembers what happened last time. Hangman attacks, and these two former AEW World Champions are out for blood!

06:34 (IST)

1 Dec 2022

06:34 (IST)

1 Dec 2022
Mox says there's three constants in the world; Death, Taxes, and Jon Moxley. Title or no title, he's at the top of the food chain.

06:33 (IST)

1 Dec 2022
Jon Moxley kicks off the show tonight! MJF is supposed to be here, so what's the former champion got to say about the new face of AEW?

06:28 (IST)

1 Dec 2022
It's Wednesday night, you know what that means!

