Create

AEW Dynamite Live Results (April 5, 2023): Blackpool Combat Club to break silence; 4 title bouts; former WWE stars' final hurrah?

By Sportskeeda Desk | Last ModifiedApr 05, 2023 23:03 IST

Check out Sportskeeda Wrestling's live coverage of AEW Dynamite.

topic-thumbnail

23:03 (IST)5 APR 2023

23:03 (IST)5 APR 2023

23:02 (IST)5 APR 2023

23:02 (IST)5 APR 2023

23:01 (IST)5 APR 2023

23:01 (IST)5 APR 2023

Match card and more:

House of Black (c) vs. Orange Cassidy and Best Friends - AEW World Trios Championship Match
The Gunns (c) vs. FTR - AEW World Tag Team Championship Match (Titles vs. Career)
Jamie Hayter (c) vs. Riho - AEW Women's World Championship Match
Hook (c) vs. Ethan Page - FTW Championship Match
Ricky Starks vs. Juice Robinson
Sammy Guevara vs. Komander
Tony Khan's huge announcement
Blackpool Combat Club breaks silence
MJF Day
The Acclaimed answer Jericho Appreciation Society
More On
chat-icon Live Chat online