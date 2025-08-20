AEW Dynamite Live Results (August 20, 2025): Adam Copeland and Christian Cage are back; Former WWE star to be attacked?

#AEWDynamite— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) August 19, 2025
8/7c on TBS + HBO Max
This Wednesday, 8/20!
TBS Champion @MercedesVarnado/
ROH Women's World Champion @AthenaPalmer_FG
vs
AEW Women's World Champion
Timeless Toni Storm/@HailWindsor
It’s a Can’t Miss
Road To #ForbiddenDoor tag team fight
WEDNESDAY NIGHT! pic.twitter.com/tJkqS7bC2m
#AEWDynamite— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) August 19, 2025
8/7c on TBS + HBO Max
Tomorrow, 8/20!@JonMoxley/@ClaudioCSRO/@WheelerYuta
vs@Jet2Flyy/@SpeedballBailey/@tanahashi1_100
Days before the #ForbiddenDoor Lights Out Steel Cage Match,
Death Riders will fight Tanahashi + JetSpeed
TOMORROW NIGHT! pic.twitter.com/K1JiMIQDTB
Tomorrow, 8/20!— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) August 19, 2025
Don't miss the final #AEWDynamite before #ForbiddenDoor!
It all starts at 8/7c on @TBSNetwork + @SportsOnMax! pic.twitter.com/rr0DyiKN7K
#AEWDynamite— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) August 19, 2025
8/7c on TBS + HBO Max
Tomorrow, 8/20!
The AEW World Champion baited @The_MJF into executing his Title Match contract for #ForbiddenDoor, but it enraged MJF into brutally attacking the champ in the Parking Lot.
We'll Hear From Hangman Page, TOMORROW NIGHT! pic.twitter.com/cIn6nmChep
#AEWDynamite— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) August 20, 2025
8/7c on TBS + HBO Max
Tomorrow, 8/20@WillOspreay & @JonMoxley Face-To-Face
Moxley and the Death Riders tried to put Ospreay on the shelf for good at All In Texas. Before #ForbiddenDoor's Lights Out Steel Cage Match, they'll meet face-to-face, Tomorrow Night! pic.twitter.com/LJI1fEhm4d
Wednesday Night #AEWDynamite— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) August 20, 2025
8/7c, TBS + HBO Max
TOMORROW@TonySchiavone24 Interviews Adam Copeland + Christian Cage LIVE@RatedRCope + @Christian4Peeps reunited last week, + they’ll team for the first time in over a decade Sunday at #ForbiddenDoor!
They’ll speak live TOMORROW! pic.twitter.com/1kQilHjsjj