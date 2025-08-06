AEW Dynamite Live Results (August 6, 2025): Mercedes Mone returns; Grudge match; Huge setback?

#AEWDynamite— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) August 5, 2025
Cleveland, OH
LIVE, 8/7c on TBS + HBO Max
Tomorrow, 8/6!
"8 Belts" Mercedes Moné Returns LIVE!
After adding two additional championships to her belt collection overseas, @MercedesVarnado makes her return to Wednesday Night Dynamite, LIVE, TOMORROW NIGHT! pic.twitter.com/4ajb4i0iTE
#AEWDynamite— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) August 5, 2025
Cleveland, OH
8/7c on TBS + HBO Max
Tomorrow, 8/6!
MJF vs Mark Briscoe@The_MJF has brought out a different side of @SussexCoChicken since he invoked his brother's name.
Mark Briscoe won’t hold back when he gets his hands on MJF, 1-on-1,
TOMORROW NIGHT! pic.twitter.com/a05bUQzWlL
#AEWDynamite— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) August 5, 2025
8pm ET/7pm CT
TOMORROW!
Forbidden Door TBS Title
4-Way Qualifier@amisylle vs @Skyebyee vs @HailWindsor vs @BillieStarkz
This Wednesday’s 4-Way determines who represents AEW in a TBS Title 4-Way vs the Champion vs challengers from CMLL + Stardom at #ForbiddenDoor! pic.twitter.com/1gFE0mL663
#AEWDynamite— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) August 5, 2025
Cleveland, OH
8/7c, TBS + HBO Max
Tomorrow, 8/6!
World Tag Team Title Eliminator Semifinal@YoungBucks vs @BrodyXKing/@BandidoWrestler
Brodido’s big win on #AEWCollision means they'll face 3-time champs the Young Bucks!
See who goes to the finals,
TOMORROW! pic.twitter.com/mmMPBZxpOh
TONIGHT!@The_MJF vs @SussexCoChicken will be our Grudge Match Main Event when we present #AEWDynamite from Cleveland, OH!— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) August 6, 2025
Be there LIVE at 8/7c on TBS + HBO Max! pic.twitter.com/acGWeWzoKW