AEW Dynamite Live Results (July 30, 2025): MJF to be kicked out of The Hurt Syndicate, New World Champion?

Wednesday Night #AEWDynamite— Tony Khan (@TonyKhan) July 30, 2025
TOMORROW NIGHT@KingRicochet vs @SussexCoChicken
After scoring the main event win last Wednesday, Mark Briscoe aims to settle the score vs his red hot rival who beat him in a classic #AEWDoN Stretcher Match: Ricochet!
Ricochet vs Briscoe
TOMORROW! pic.twitter.com/8ZcjwUqv9X
Two Quarterfinals matches down, two more to go!— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) July 30, 2025
Find out who will move on in the AEW World Tag Team Title Eliminator Tournament at 8/7c on @TBSNetwork + @SportsOnMAX, TOMORROW NIGHT! pic.twitter.com/YDGpHWw5hF
8pm ET/7pm CT
TOMORROW
AEW Women’s World Champion Timeless Toni Storm/@HailWindsor
vs
ROH Women’s World Champion @AthenaPalmer_FG/@BillieStarkz
The brawl after a classic #AEWCollision main event set the stage for a huge 2-on-2 fight TOMORROW NIGHT! pic.twitter.com/w9fwo7Ftxn
Tomorrow, 7/30!— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) July 29, 2025
After their brutal Texas Death Match at All In, Hangman Page defends the AEW World Championship against @JonMoxley with everyone banned from ringside!
Tune in LIVE at 8pm ET/7pm CT on @TBSNetwork + @SportsOnMAX! pic.twitter.com/PlFNqbkE3G
#AEWDynamite— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) July 29, 2025
8/7c on TBS + HBO Max
Tomorrow!@The_MJF Will Appear LIVE!
MJF should be riding high with a contract for a future AEW World Title Match + successful movie launch, however last week things got heated w/@fightbobby + MJF once again raised the ire of @SussexCoChicken! pic.twitter.com/vdFSGeuL7D