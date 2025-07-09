Create
  • Sports News
  • AEW
  • AEW Dynamite
  • AEW Dynamite Live Results (July 9, 2025): Jon Moxley's last stand before All In; former WWE star to be humiliated??

AEW Dynamite Live Results (July 9, 2025): Jon Moxley's last stand before All In; former WWE star to be humiliated??

By Sportskeeda Desk | Last ModifiedJul 09, 2025 15:20 GMT

Check out AEW Dynamite results right here.

topic-thumbnail

15:18 (GMT)9 JUL 2025

15:18 (GMT)9 JUL 2025

15:17 (GMT)9 JUL 2025

The final episode of AEW Dynamite before All In 2025 is just around the corner. Below are the advertised matches/segments for the show (as of this writing):

Jon Moxley, Claudio Castagnoli and The Young Bucks vs. Hangman Page, Will Ospreay, Powerhouse Hobbs, Katsuyori Shibata - All Star 8-Man Tag
Samoa Joe vs. Wheeler Yuta
Megan Bayne vs. Tay Melo vs. Queen Aminata vs. Thekla - 4-Way for the #2 spot in the Casino Gauntlet at All In 
Toni Storm and Mercedes Mone - Final face-to-face
MJF and Mark Briscoe Talky-Talk
More On
chat-icon Live Chat online
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications